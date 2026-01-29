Dear Donald… 

Jeeez, Don, I hear your support is tanking. Bummer. Are you looking for helpful hints? I think I have some. You like big acts, don’t ya? Big stuff never before seen? That’s right, isn’t it? Okay, so how about these ?

Disarm ICE. Hell, better yet, disband ICE. Homeland security, too. You can do it in person. Like a tough guy. Think how the Minnesotans will cheer for the result. Popularity plus for you. And, it has turned out that having your own private army isn’t good optics anyhow. And for that matter, who knows how long it will be before the armed thugs turn on you. And that Hegseth fellow. He is a frigging loon. Talk about bad optics. He’s a loose cannon. Dump him, too. And why not dump a cannon a day?

Good huh? But you want bigger and better don’t ya? Okay, executive order time. Raise the minimum wage, and not just a little. How about jack it up to twenty dollars an hour or even thirty? Good stuff, no? And about all workers, how about providing mandatory vacations by your executive order? You get to be the biggest boss. Boss the bosses. And add a thirty hour work week with no cut in weekly pay. Plus require mandatory triple pay for overtime. And while you are at it, how about instituting workers councils to share in or even to take over workplace decision-making? How about pushing for that, all over the place? Bury the bosses. Shock and awe the bosses. You want to be remembered and revered, you gotta go big. You know that. So let’s get with it.

On the other side of the wage-raise coin, you don’t want inflation to wipe out the gains, do ya? So you better nip that in the bud real quick. How about if you just freeze prices? Boss’s Wage bills go up but prices stay fixed. So profits go down. Good plan, Don. It’s about time the profit seekers lost, don’t ya think?

But you may wonder, what if the rich folks complain? What if they get real uppity and pack their bags? No problem. Send them flowers as a going away gift. So long Elon. Been a bore to know ya. Even buy them tickets to ride to wherever. But also ensure that they take nothing anyone needs with them. Their businesses stay here, of course. Their businesses are handed to their workers. Complements of The Don, Don.

And while you are at it, are you tired of big shot billionaires giving you orders and threatening to jump ship if you don’t bend your knee? Just saying. No problem. Show them who’s the real boss. Dispense with them. Easily done. Pick any one. And act like you never have met. Then wealth tax the bullies until they are billionaires no more. Be generous, maybe leave them a million.

And then there is all that racism and sexism crap you have long peddled. Reverse field on all that too. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Celebrate abortion rights, of course. Fess up to your own prior trafficking and offer up an adult size apology. Right after you pardon yourself, of course. Take the high road. Give everyone respect. Deliver it every which way. Make dignity for all your new datable daughter. Disown the old one. Popularity soars.

Pissed-off judges try to curb your ballroom enthusiasm. No problem. It was a small time construction project and too local anyhow. Switch gears again to undertake a monumentally big building plan. How about undertaking a full housing campaign? Build em with soldiers who no longer fight. With police who no longer murder. With unemployed as their new work. Housing for everyone including all the new builders, of course. That will get you lots of smiling friends.

And while you are at it, build new schools here, there, and everywhere. Include in the plans not silly ballrooms, but wonderful community centers for kid’s parents. And next door, add free clinics and hospitals for everyone. Day care for all, too. Provide sensibly sized, empowered, and seriously well paid staffs for all of it. Might as well add Neighborhood parks, too. Go for it all. Go big or go home.

Feeling ill about all this turnabout? Is it too quick for ya? Need some medical help? By all means, consult a pro to address your confusion, to cure your concerns. You are way overdue for therapy, don’t ya think? But whatever you do don’t ask the moron you put in charge of health to arrange an appointment. No, send his ass packing. But first fill him up with a year’s supply of oxycodone lace fentanyl. And hey, get a subscription to that for yourself too. You two can be the last victims. How about that?

And of course you know that people are getting seriously worried about big storms, hurricanes, floods, rising tides, and heat waves. Wanna be really liked? Bring some real relief. Your fossil fuel infatuation has got to go. Wind power, tidal power, solar power, geo-thermal too. They’re the worthy way forward. Hells bells. Resurrect environmental protection while you are at it. You can become a true friend to the earth. Even the flowers will like you.

Yes, I know the pathetic bunch of dumb as a cucumber, ass-kissing, no account, greedy as hell, bastardized sycophants all around you will scream and holler that you are a Judas. Not to mention the Silicon Valley sharks. But no problem. Admit it. You will be a Judas regarding them. That’s the point. Dump em. Dance with the people. There are more of us. We got the numbers. We’d love you for it.

And of course forget about grabbing Greenland, profit-sharing Palestine, corralling the whole hemisphere, and subjugating the world. That is all unpopular. Instead, turn all your overseas military bases into international aide centers. Serve the people. Hell, power to the people. Mount Rushmore for you. Just you. Get the other posers off it.

Alright, you get the idea. You want to be popular, to be called a peace lover, to be loved for yourself, even. No problem, just do the opposite of everything you have been doing. Be caring, not a crude. Be wise, not a blithering dolt. But don’t go part way about it. Don’t be all weak false rhetoric, no strong real action. That masquerade won’t convince. Your only admirable attribute has been a willingness to override naysayers to get to the roots and transform everything all the way down. Revolution to the roots. So keep that fire intact. Just left-turn the destination. Put the willingness to go big to better use by seeking new paths to new results. Become your opposite.

Or, if you’d rather stick to your current ways. If you need to be you, need to continue as you have been, no problem Don. I still have a way you can eliminate criticism. You can raise your ratings. Just go take a long walk off a short pier. My older brother used to hit me with that when I was acting other than he required. Of course he didn’t really mean it. And popularity for him wasn’t part of it. But in your case, well, people will thank you as you drown beneath the rising tide.

My point in all this? Nothing about the Don. Rather it is that on our side, we need to take gloves off, set aside fear, and take collective, sustained action. The time is here to reduce Trump and his team to total irrelevance. For us to enumerate their evils is now mostly beside the point. Everyone knows they are horrific. To broadcast their threats, to essentially spread their message does their work for them. These tasks are no longer the heart of the matter. Virtually everyone knows that virtually everything is broken. The heart of the matter now is resistance, disobedience, and especially whatever can inspire positive program.

How to contribute? Look for a group to work with. Need some help? A good tool to find worthy efforts that want help. Try AllofUS.org. Throughout the U.S., that site’s database and its easy forms can help you find ways to plug into on-going programmatic work in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

We can’t wish Trump away. We can’t clap our hands to applaud him away. Day dreams won’t exile him. But we can roll up our sleeves and organize him, disobey him, and resist him into history’s wastebasket. Trump begone. Fascism begone. And then we can keep the struggle alive. We can continue on to better days. To much better days.