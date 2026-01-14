Three Strategic Issues: What to Say or Write? What to Do? and Who to Do it With?

My goal in this oddly titled article is to suggest a near universally applicable strategic measuring stick for choosing progressive actions and choices. Three questions I have recently been asked about that might shed some light on this matter are: 1. What should one write or talk about? 2. What should one do? 3. Who should one do it with?

I have felt the first question myself in my own choices. How should I choose my words? How should others choose the words they use? The question haunts me because I very often find it hard to see what people’s positive, constructive purposes are.

Look at the comments attached to articles (when comments are even allowed). Look at social media messages that people post. Look at substantial articles that people write. What propels our choice of words? Does the time and effort we commit make sense? Do speakers and writers have clear positive purposes? Are our efforts sometimes instead a cries released with little thought for broad consequences? Do our words sometimes say look at me, admire me? Do our words too often mostly report? Mostly pile on? Mostly repeat what anyone likely to hear or read our words already knows or believes? Are our words sometimes chosen simply to demonstrate our righteousness, knowledge, or perhaps just what tribe we favor? Or do we choose our words to build resistance?

I wonder about the above questions. Are they unfair? Perhaps. Sometimes. But regardless shouldn’t we write and speak to bring ourselves and others forward. Shouldn’t our words expand aims and methods or challenge and refine them? Shouldn’t our words mainly advance prospects for positive change? I understand there can be great value in uncovering unknown or barely known truths about the world and how it works. But to repeatedly uncover what is already known? To repeat and not reveal, to not propose? Don’t we more often lack clarity about what people want and how to get it. not clarity about what’s wrong around us? If so, shouldn’t our words deliver more vision and strategy and less repetition of how painful and harmful things that we all already reject are? Shouldn’t our words seek change and not merely to reiterate that what we have sucks?

I think a strategic idea lurks in the above questions. Consider this: We need efforts at change—in our case, now–to help our resistance become steadily more committed and powerful. We need more steadily more participation. If to attain those ends is our main measuring stick for judging our words, shouldn’t our words emphasize aims and means more than they now do? What we say or write of course affects us and whoever we reach. The consequences for us as resisters and the consequences for others as potential resisters matter, and also for elites obstructing us matter. Consequences are what we ought to assess.

Consider another question. ICE kidnaps or kills someone from your community, workplace, or school. What should you do? One friend says let’s attack ICE. Let’s stone and burn their cars. Let’s stand tall to fight fire with fire. Another friend says let’s overcome ICE, yes, of course, but violence only begets more violence. And violence adversely distorts us. Violence repels potential allies. They are better at violence than we are. So we should resist ICE but not engage on their terms. Different strokes for different folks, situations, and times, yes, of course, but our strokes ought not replicate theirs. We ought not use the strokes they are best at. How, then, is one to think about such an overarching choice? Should we attack including with violence. Or should we resist and challenge but without violence. That is my second question.

Given that we need to grow our participants, that we need our steadfast informed collective commitment, empathy, and solidarity to grow, and that we need costs for elites who control decisions to grow while their opportunities for using their favored tool, violence, diminishes, doesn’t a clear criteria of choice emerge? Consider consequences for us, our mindsets, even our personalities. Consider consequences for Trump and ICE, the costs they face and more, what they see coming in the future. And consider consequences for those who see or hear about our struggles. For how it affects their likelihood of resisting or of bystanding. Choose not what mainly feels good. Choose not what mainly proves one’s energy or passion. Choose not what one’s friends mainly favor or admire. No, choose what adds to the trajectory of resistance’s growth. Choose what enlarges movement insight. Choose what promises continuing growth, which is just like our criteria for choices of words, isn’t it?

Consider the third question. Demonstrations occur. Audiences await communications. Who should organizers relate to? Who should activists support and seek support from? For that matter, if some organizers are engaged in some sort of activity, should we choose to agitate along with them? Should we welcome and support or dismiss and even ridicule their efforts?

I hope by this point the criteria for thinking about this set of questions, like the criteria for those already addressed, is clear. Who should we try to attract? Whoever is needed to grow the resistance. Thus, certainly those who are not already participating in it. Those who are cynical and even those who disagree with us. And who should we support and seek support from? Whoever can expand and deepen resistance. And likewise, how do we react to those who are already resisting, those who call for and plan resistance? What if they seem to us weak on what most matters to us even if they are strong on much else that also matters? Of course there can be concerns. If someone is calling for or engaging in activity that will weaken resistance we should question their choice. But if someone is seeking to win worthy change and to grow capacity to win still more change, and if what they are doing can have just that effect but they don’t yet share all our views, they don’t yet include our agenda as we would like it included, that difference is no reason to dismiss or avoid them. It is a reason to augment them, to converse with them. Perhaps to learn from them, or perhaps to teach them. But not to ignore them. To communicate.

So the bottom line is trivially simple. We should say/write, do, and support/welcome that which opposes existing relations, seeks worthy improvement, tries to grow dissent and resistance, and tries to strengthen movement capacity. Nuance can certainly affect how we think this or that word, act, or leaning does or can be refined to do these things. But we can share the basic logic of assessment. Differences that arise will then be about assessments of consequences not about defining aims and norms. We can each and all try to apply a shared logic of strategic choice as best we can with the information we have at hand. To differ over choices need not be a sign of sell out, or of having a different ethos. It will usually instead indicate that we disagree about facts of the matter. We disagree about expected consequences. And therefore such differences should not be a basis for hostility. They should be a basis for conversation, exploration, and hope that one or another set of facts about consequences proves accurate.

For example. One writer/speaker chooses words to highlight the ills of society, to tally and explain the pain they cause. To reveal and to feel good about expressing their understanding, the truth of their views. All in places or via venues which have many such words already appearing. Another writer/speaker chooses words for those same places and venues to propose paths forward, to offer new takes, they may be right they may not be right, they hope to propel discussion that may generate informed unity. Assessment of consequences for each type speaking/writing?

Or, one activist wants to burn ICE vehicles to clog the road and thereby show opposition and prevent access to targeted immigrants. Another activist wants large numbers of seasoned demonstrators and also welcomed neighbors and outraged citizens, to sit in the road to clog it and thereby show opposition and prevent access to targeted immigrants. Assessment of consequences of each activist choice?

Or, one organizer wants to rouse and turn out people who agree, or wants to join others in their work who share his or her priorities. Another organizer wants to rouse and turn out people who agree but also and even mainly to reach out to those who don’t agree, or wants to join with others who in their work share all his or her priorities but also to join with those who differ in some respects that need to be addressed. Assessment of consequences for these contrasting options?

And so, in the three cases, which side are you on?

It may feel like this is all oversimplifying. You might say context and nuance can change your answer. Fair enough. It could be one way sometimes. Another way other times. But does the measuring stick change? And do we take it out and use it to make our choices? To clarify our differences and agreements and to try to resolve them?

If we mostly opt to explain the system we suffer with our spoken or written words, or instead we opt to mostly propose changes in the system we suffer, do we do so because we think and we can give reasons why we think that our choice is what’s most needed for progress to occur? That our choice will have the best movement consequences? Similarly, if we want to employ violence or not, is it because we think violence or non violence will have better consequences for progress and we can argue for that belief? And likewise, if we want to reach out to doubtful or hostile audiences or not, or if we want to join actions that don’t have all our priorities quite the way we have them, or not, is it because we think the path we prefer will have better consequences for progress and we can argue for that belief?

What do you think? Is that what you see when you look at how the resistance proceed?