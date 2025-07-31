The Fight For Fifty

What happens when the long haul continues after the strike? Or, what happens when the contract settlement isn’t so good for your department? Often workers become fed up with the union. This disappointment is often well deserved, but veteran organizers tell us when the union breaks our hearts, to “stay steady, organize, and persevere”,1 to look outward at our coworkers, not upward at the union leadership.

Here I present an account of organizing for “contract enforcement” after one such settlement. As a UAW member, participant and observer, I saw workers taking action and achieving a rare victory in a single department. My goal is to tell the story and convey what I learned, for other unionists in similar situations.

In 2022, a strike was settled and a contract ratified between the University of California and the newly unionized Graduate Student Researchers (GSRs) in UAW 4811. Over the next year, a struggle over contract enforcement and tens of millions of dollars would take place, affecting 1500 GSRs on the UC San Diego (UCSD) campus. Where many unionists fell into inactivity with post-strike frustration or placed their hopes in the grievance process to set the pace of contract implementation, workers in one UCSD department, Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO), built a campaign of action, with a coherent demand, targeted at the department level, with escalating actions and mass participation. And, crucially, we won $1 million yearly in additional raises beyond contractual obligations.

Through the escalation of our campaign, its eventual repression, and the arbitration and concession that came afterwards, I chart the nonlinear course of this campaign in 6 key moments. I pay attention to what workers were doing, what I and other “self-appointed organizers” were doing, and where we all succeeded and failed. In the conclusions I comment on the handling of “wins”, criticisms of union leadership, and point to the importance of worker self-organization to the campaign’s success.

1: POST STRIKE OPPORTUNITY

UAW 4811 leadership, optimistically, believed appointments could be standardized to 50% using the new contract language and “table talk”, resulting in a 25% raise for these workers! Workers at SIO, who were already appointed at the highest step (6 of 6), could expect a massive raise from ~$35,000 to ~$50,000 over 2.5 years. This was advertised to workers as a reason to ratify the contract, and most workers took leadership at their word, were generally satisfied with this raise package, and combined with a feeling of waning strike participation and “losing power”, mostly voted to ratify the contract. The contract was ratified in late December of 2022, and people went back to work.

By mid January, the union filed a grievance demanding 50% appointments, totaling $13 million in wages, yearly, for these 1500 workers. Overconfident union leadership told workers to sit tight and trust the process – no harm in waiting because they would get back pay. At their obligatory meeting 2 weeks after the grievance was filed, the university began its stall tactics. It was clear they were in no hurry to implement these raises, and why would they be? A reading of the contract showed, optimistically, they could stall a response for at least 6 months. In the end it would be close to double that.

We saw our coworkers name the raise as their number one concern post-strike – in a SIO union meeting on January 20 attended by 50 workers, attendees continuously raised concerns about 50% appointments, and were interested in the grievance proceedings. Some workers were discouraged: “We just went on strike and now we need to do more work to get the raise?! I already went on strike for that!” But overall workers were amenable to campaigning; they needed their raises immediately, and preferred action over waiting on a year-long grievance process. Our demand of the department was simple: “stop stalling and honor the contract”.

The speed and success can also be attributed to the size and unity of the SIO OC, which was around 30 people at that time, as well as high levels of support and interest in the campaign among regular workers. The letter became a key rhetorical tool for the rest of the campaign, and integrated past work done by diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as well as those of the SIO Graduate Student Council. It also anticipated and responded to counter-arguments from skeptics.

This first step, collectively and proactively articulating the demand for raises, set the stage for events to come.

2: ADMIN’S RESPONSE

In the weeks that followed, there was no substantive response from the department, nor real developments in the grievance. Every year, new cohorts of students are invited to visit the department in February, usually with the help of current grad student workers. So, the SIO OC sent a letter to these incoming students, informing them of the wage dispute, CC’ing the SIO administration. Still, nothing. Some members of the OC, myself included, advocated for a picket for our demand, but most wouldn’t go for it. It became clear most of my coworkers needed to see a response from the admin before taking further action.

The second key moment arrived on February 22. In response to the letter and to rising tensions, the department chairs hosted a town hall to address concerns the day before SIO Open House, where prospective students would be hosted by the department. The town hall was meant to cool tensions. Instead the department chair first claimed that the department could not afford the raises, then that they didn’t even know the budget, and finally that we should be grateful to be paid at all. This response was so inflammatory, that it was effective agitation to simply tell workers what was said, word for word.

Open house was, predictably, a disaster. The union presented details to all prospective students at a lunch event, but in addition, grad workers (who the department relied on to host prospective students) were just pissed in general, and they made it known during open house. In the background, numerous small actions of resistance were taking place. Flyers were posted regularly. Workers wore buttons, or signed their emails linking to the demand letter. Email exchanges on open listservs between antagonistic professors and union members occurred. Many workers directly expressed concerns to their faculty advisors and the administration. It was beginning to set in that the department was not sympathetic to the demand we made.

During this period, other than tabling and presenting at the open house, the union didn’t really organize any protests as such. We had meetings to discuss what the admin had said, and organizers did basic outreach, letting people know what was happening. In retrospect this made sense because the ball was in the admin’s court. Workers had made their demand and the admin was responding to it.

The SIO Graduate Student Council conducted a poll on PhD student satisfaction with the department’s plan, and sent its conclusions to the chairs (sharing also with the student listserv) on March 22. In one day, the poll garnered 100 replies. The report was equal parts stunning and damning (workers rated the “offer,” on average “2.2 out of 10”).8

3. ESCALATING ACTION

The department chairs held a town hall to confirm this “generous raise”. Workers expressed disappointment, the chairs said not much new. Shortly after, the department announced another town hall for April 4, not with the department chairs but the department director, a vice chancellor with real power over the dispute. At the same time, worker dissatisfaction was reaching a fever pitch. The third key moment had finally arrived, and the SIO OC started organizing a rally.

The next day, at the town hall, the SIO Director and assistant vice-chancellor were questioned by workers. Unionists recorded and shared a transcript of what was being said – admin blamed the union, blamed upper management, blamed workers, blamed the state budget, and denied at every turn. They also asserted that 40% appointments were now intentional work expectations – but had no adequate explanation for what this meant in practice.

Our main takeaway is that SIO functions by exploiting and underpaying graduate workers, and refuses to alter this policy. SIO also refuses to advocate on our behalf, and asserts that the various consequences of their lack of advocacy (loss of trust between students and the department, failures of EDI goals, reduced research quality and capacity) are inevitable and accepted by institutional leadership.

This was the apex of organized union militancy at SIO, and it did not yield any immediate concessions. A “work to rule” strategy was discussed, but many workers expressed a sense of burnout and hopelessness. No doubt the end of the academic year in June contributed to a sense of slowing down, as many workers either take time off, or go on fieldwork during that time. Victory, it seems, had eluded us. Despite this, small acts of resistance continued, such as labor slogans written in sidewalk chalk around SIO, but it seemed the window of opportunity to win 50% appointments at SIO had closed, and the sequence had ended. But the UC admin had other plans.

4. RETALIATION

Numerous emails circulated the SIO listservs, but activism was decidedly chilled, and completely refocused from the material demands to anti-retaliation demands, as demonstrated by part of an email from a unionist sent after the arraignment rally:

Throughout the strike and in the months since, chalk murals and messages have informed visitors and reminded SIO workers about ongoing contract enforcement fights. Despite no communication from SIO administration regarding chalking or protesting on campus, UCSD and SIO have suddenly chosen to escalate to felony charges. The decision to arrest three SIO workers crosses a line. It exhibits UCSD and SIO’s willingness to retaliate and use scare tactics and harassment to silence its workers. Free speech and the right to protest are essential foundations of academic freedom. Our livelihoods and well-being are in danger when we can be arrested for peacefully protesting contract violations. This act is the most extreme example yet of the blatant disrespect, intimidation, and union-busting tactics employed by UCSD and SIO.

At SIO, a strike in response to the retaliation was probably feasible. Workers were galvanized by the arrests and conduct charges towards their coworkers and friends. Many would say that they would not take further action to enforce the 50% demand, but would take further action in protest of the arrests, possibly even striking. It was actually very difficult to keep any contract-enforcement demands on the table at that point.For their part, the department admin said very little, claiming they would be subpoenaed if they did. This was only the latest in a long list of flimsy reasons to disengage from worker’s concerns.

Ultimately strike discussions didn’t materialize any further. Several months later, it was announced that UAW and UC San Diego had reached an agreement, and in October UAW announced that

Despite the obvious negative impacts of arrests and conduct charges, the decision of UCSD to pursue these did prolong the sequence of union activity at SIO, with renewed media interest and more acts of resistance. Even as a moment of defeat, it further solidified the collectivity of the union, prompting meetings, statements, and activity. However, by the end of it, 50% appointments were not on people’s minds, and the campaign was over. Yet the story did not end there.

5. ARBITRATION

In November of 2023, binding arbitration for 50% began, led on the UAW side by the executive board and staff, in the technical and opaque arena of confidential meetings with the arbitrator, and occasionally the UC representatives. Many workers were tapped to assist in evidence gathering – sample appointment letters, old emails, etc – giving presentations on how the appointments work, answering questions of the arbitrator. Many were optimistic, having been told the “table talk” and other evidence was on their side, and that they could expect to see quality settlement offers soon.

Here is my limited view of how things went, from outside the process: high level UC management (in charge of their case) had basically no idea how appointments, research — any of it — actually worked. They probably hoped to make it sound so complicated that the arbitrator couldn’t possibly intervene the way we wanted. Workers had a rising fear of a “wildcard ruling” that wouldn’t actually solve the problem – and confidence in our position began to drop. Fear of a wildcard was probably shared by the UC representatives, as both sides decided to enter mediation.

In mediation, expectations for the settlement dropped remarkably. A worker who went to an early January info session with the arbitration team shared this update to the SIO department:

A mediated settlement was agreed on in late January 2024 which achieved a very limited version of our goals:

Current workers appointed at less than 50% would have their appointments set to 50% New workers would be appointed at 50%, but could be appointed at a lower salary step. No back pay for the full year of underpayment

Workers present at the time of settlement would get their raise (but no back pay) – but new hires would be placed at a lower salary step, creating a tier system between current workers and new hires that would wipe the raises out by the time current workers finished their programs.

Throughout the arbitration process, and somewhat unlike the initial talks about the 50% grievance a year prior, the arbitration team and UAW leadership were relatively transparent and sober in their assessments of our position, to their credit. In retrospect, it seems inevitable that arbitration discouraged everyone, and resulted in an unsatisfying deal, as we were struggling against our employer where they are the strongest (the legal, technocratic arena), and where we are the weakest.

6. DEFEAT, THEN VICTORY

We had 50% appointments, representing at max a ~$15,000 yearly raise for current workers, but newly hired GSRs would be appointed several salary steps lower than current GSRs. By the time all the current GSRs finished or left their PhD programs, the raises would be gone, wiped out in a few years by this new tier system.

It seemed we were outplayed and outlasted by the UC admin. Workers had experienced retaliation and barely gotten out with their academic careers intact. Over that year, many workers quit the program. Despite all our best efforts, our campaign ended with an unfavorable settlement ruling, the exact scenario we hoped to avoid by campaigning. Workers were burnt out, and after the Palestine Solidarity movement went into high gear, little energy was spared for this issue.

And then, on May 6, 2024, the same day of mass arrests at the UCSD Palestine Solidarity Encampment, the SIO department quietly announced to its first years a new bespoke experienced-based raise, a large concession around 70% of the original demand (sans back pay), worth around $1 million yearly, that bridged the tier system. In this concession, unique to SIO, new GSRs would have their salary step increased by 1 step per year, until they reached the level of current GSRs after 3 years.

A sympathetic faculty member leaked to students that the administration had polled the faculty (whose grants would pay the new wages) on 3 possible wage plans, and they had picked this one, which was the intermediate option. The department did not have to do this, and the other 6 departments affected by 50% did not do this. The best explanation for the concession is an attitude shift in faculty and administration in the department from our campaign – a shift which took a year to develop and bear fruit.

It is clear the specter of labor struggle continued to haunt them: in September of 2024, the SIO department would change venues for its annual research retreat to avoid crossing a picket line at a Unite Here! Local 30 unionized hotel that had just gone on strike, forfeiting its deposit to the hotel. A Unite Here! staffer there remarked “everyone there is so burnt out on fighting UAW that they had no more appetite for any more labor disputes”.

CONCLUSIONS

What is a win?

I assert that it is important for unionists (rank and file, staff, and leaders alike) to be sober in our analysis of victory, and to build a collaborative understanding with workers, rather than imposing a narrative from above. One reason SIO organizing was successful was the collective decision making that could reflect workers’ experiences back to them in the union’s analysis of current events. By contrast, SIO workers began to distrust higher union leadership for claiming the 50% win too early, a rift that persists to this day. The dynamism and activity that won our raise was only possible because workers felt an ownership over the union at SIO and its understanding of their situation.

Criticizing Leadership

Here, one might blame union leadership for accepting a faulty settlement and misrepresenting its merits to workers, and providing an ineffective plan to win the grievance. But had we wannabe union reformers satisfied ourselves with criticising them and taken their failures as hard limits on what the union could do, it might have ended there. Instead, workers at SIO were able to realize this ambiguity in the contract as an opportunity to struggle for a better interpretation, and in doing so make the union their own. This proved far more effective than some other union reform efforts being made at the time.

Self-Organization

Self-organization here is referring to patterns of activity, in this case ones that support the union, such as individual workers bringing themselves to OC meetings for the first time, or our rally, unprompted, bringing their own ideas, telling their friends, etc, and numerous conversations happening between workers and PIs, prospective students, workers putting pro-union messages on their slides during academic presentations, and other individual acts of protest done voluntaristically and unprompted.

The first 3 moments of the campaign were moments where our organizing as a few individuals was remarkably successful at moving a large number of workers. Specifically:

After the contract was ratified, a few of us correctly identified a grievance that would go unresolved, cohered it into a demand held by a majority of workers, and delivered that demand decisively and proactively. When admin denied workers’ demand, but before workers were frustrated enough to take action, a few of us amplified the admin’s response to inform the workers and increase their energy. After enough frustration and energy had built up, when a few of us suggested, and many workers later took, massive and effective union actions such as the march on the boss.

It frustrated me to see the outcome of the grievance coming a year out, but not being able to convince my coworkers to take a more effective action than asking politely, until after the admin had denied us three times. Just because those of us going to union meetings were “leaders” (unofficially or not) didn’t mean we could convince people to act however we wanted. We “self-appointed organizers” had to successfully “tap into” a collective that already existed, rather than creating something from scratch.

However, I’m not suggesting organizers simply accept the logic of disorganized workers, or that we simply wait for conditions to change. I instead propose that altering the logic to favor the union begins on the level of collective understanding and decision making. Outside the dramatic key moments of the 50% campaign, collective knowledge and thinking among workers about the real situation (in this case, the wage dispute) was being built up over time. Here are some examples of that buildup:

The pre-strike wage and rent burden survey by the SIO grad student council, and various polls done on the picket line, showing the necessity of a raise Collective discussions, before the ratification vote, about the merits of the new contract and its inclusion of 50% appointments, leading to the sense that workers had struck for those appointments, and now deserved them. Large unscripted union meetings post-strike to discuss the wage dispute, where feedback on department union actions, decisions, possible tactics, etc, was raised and collective decisions were made. Collective letter writing that involved large numbers of workers giving substantial feedback, having a stake in what the union was saying and collectively thinking. Email updates on the status of the grievance, with detailed notes on what admin are saying and what union activists are saying, so workers know exactly how admin are refusing to budge. Constant effort to get people to come to organizing committee meetings and work to ensure they feel comfortable to speak up, even if it is to tell the union to “slow down”. Often proactively seeking this feedback from less militant workers.

These efforts towards collective thinking enhanced the potential for self-organization favoring union activity, by empowering workers with the knowledge to intervene in the situation. It also did this by improving the coupling between what the union (i.e. the group of organized workers) was doing and what workers were actually feeling about developments on the ground, and giving them a stronger sense of stake in the union.

Self-organization offers an alternative framework to a mentality where failed structure tests are attributed to “not enough one-on-ones” or similar. While it is often the case that we need to organize longer and harder, focusing on organizer time without considering the state of worker collective subjectivity can mystify why things aren’t working. Self-organization can start to explain the differences between the low-turnout statewide contract-enforcement rallies I attended in early 2023, and the lively 50% campaign at SIO happening at the same time.

End

In this essay, I recount the fight for fifty percent appointments, and its rare victory. I then present experiences around how “wins” and self-organization should be considered. I criticize elected union leadership and staff, but assert that the best response to leader problems is to focus on the shop floor. These concluding points are similar to those from “Short of the Long Haul”24 (which emphasizes the need for organizers to “reorient strategy and tactics back to the workers”) and have been explained in detail here for a single department. Flawed contracts are common after strikes, and usually lead to union demobilization – but the experience here shows that is not inevitable, and in fact, can yield the most transformative victories for workers.





