    Featured International Relations Interview Palestine & Israel

    Palestine Recognition: Can Diplomacy End The Conflict?

    By , Lawrence Wilkerson , Haim Bresheeth Z Video
    France and Saudi Arabia have led unprecedented diplomatic efforts at the UN to formally recognise Palestinian statehood and outline a post-war plan for Gaza. Months of diplomatic work have culminated in a rare moment of international unity, with 156 nations now recognising Palestine. The plan includes an international force to stabilise post-war Gaza and calls for Palestinian elections within one year. However, Israel has condemned the move and the US administration refuses to participate, raising questions about the initiative’s effectiveness. While supporters call it progress, critics argue it’s merely symbolic politics that won’t change the reality on the ground. With Gaza in ruins, the West Bank under increasing settlement expansion, and the Palestinian Authority weakened, can diplomatic recognition abroad translate into meaningful change for Palestinians living under occupation?

    Prof. Mazin Qumsiyeh is founder and volunteer director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability, Bethlehem University (palestinenature.org). He and his wife (a cofounder and also full time volunteer at PIBS) plan a trip based on invitations to meet people and give tailored talks to suit audiences (churches, Rotary Clubs, environmental groups, museums, scientists, etc) to be able to gain long term support for a) Palestine, b) (secondary) to our institute (palestinenature.org). Support can be financial, in-kind, volunteering (in person or remotely), mobilizing, etc. Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh previously served at US universities including Tennessee, Duke and Yale. He has published over 180 scientific papers, over 30 book chapters, hundreds of articles, and several books including “Sharing the Land of Canaan” and “Popular Resistance in Palestine” on topics ranging from environmental impacts of colonization to environmental and climate justice to cultural heritage to human rights to biodiversity conservation to cancer. He oversaw a number of projects ranging from formulating the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan to empowerment projects with farmers, women, and children that benefitted tens of thousands. He is laureate of the Paul K. Feyerabend Foundation Award the Takreem Award, Peace-Seeker of the Year Award, among others.

