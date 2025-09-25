Palestine Recognition: Can Diplomacy End The Conflict?

France and Saudi Arabia have led unprecedented diplomatic efforts at the UN to formally recognise Palestinian statehood and outline a post-war plan for Gaza. Months of diplomatic work have culminated in a rare moment of international unity, with 156 nations now recognising Palestine. The plan includes an international force to stabilise post-war Gaza and calls for Palestinian elections within one year. However, Israel has condemned the move and the US administration refuses to participate, raising questions about the initiative’s effectiveness. While supporters call it progress, critics argue it’s merely symbolic politics that won’t change the reality on the ground. With Gaza in ruins, the West Bank under increasing settlement expansion, and the Palestinian Authority weakened, can diplomatic recognition abroad translate into meaningful change for Palestinians living under occupation?
