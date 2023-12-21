Analysis for Fear

Golda Meir (previous Prime Minister of Israel) was reputed to have said “we

would rather be feared than loved”. This is actually in short a sum of the

colonial Zionist mentality. They wanted the remaining indigenous people of

Palestine to fear them. That is why in April 1948 after committing the

massacre of Deir Yassin, the Zionist militias paraded some survivors and

used loudspeakers to announce to other villages that if you do not leave

your villages we will do the same to you. Panic set in and indeed many

people left (still 33 massacres were committed during that first phase of

the Nakba). Today 8 million Palestinians are refugees or displaced people.

If you really want to understand the ferocity of the genocide unfolding you

really need to understand this psychology of Zionists and their main

weakness. The erosion of the fear factor of the “invincible” army

(supported by the US) began to be shattered in that first real war in 1973

where Syrian and Egyptian armies actually fought back to reclaim their

stolen lands (Golan and Sinai). If it was not for an air bridge from the

US, Israel would have had to comply with international law and return both

unconditionally. The fear factor seemed temporarily restored and Egypt

signed the first shameful conditional and cold “peace” (1/3rd of the Sinai

is still technically occupied and not under Egyptian sovereignty). But that

also showed that no matter how much weapons the US supplied Israel, it

remained a dependent state.



That slippery slope led the PLO to also change direction and listen to the

likes of Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) that argued you cannot win against

Israel so you need to go for a diplomatic track. From the 10 point program

of 1974 to the “claration of a state of Palestine in exile (1988) to the

Oslo surrender agreements, those leaders succumbed to their fears. As the

world continues to ignore the plight of the Palestinian refugees and those

who live under Israeli prolonged occupation/colonization, new leaders arose

and so did new resistance movements that are more Islamic in their outlook

who showed no fear of the touted strength of the Israeli military. As

predicted by many analysts before (me included), as long as colonization

and oppression remain, resistance will grow.



The Israeli invasion and destruction of Lebanon in 1982 was intended to

restore the fear factor. Again the US came to Israel’s rescue but it was

too late then, the Islamic resistance forces in Lebanon forced both the US

and Israel out of Lebanon (Lebanon became Israel’s Vietnam for 18 years

till they were kicked out in 2000). In the past three decades, every

military adventure Israel engaged in resulted in defeat (not achieving what

Israel wanted at the beginning of the campaign). This is clear and

testified to by all expert military analysts. But in all these campaigns

the Israeli mentality of swing fear by killing large numbers of civilians

remained. In 2000-2005, 2006, 2008/9, 2021, and in 2023. This last campaign

was by far the most bloody: Israel committed over 1900 massacres killing

over 20,000 and injuring over 54,000 and leveling most of Gaza. But again

this was to sow fear which can prevent acts of resistance from an occupied

oppressed people. Fear was also used to silence those who advocate human

rights. Calling anybody who speaks against racism/Zionism an anti-SEmite

and criminalizing calls to Free Palestine. It has not worked and will not

work. Israel would have to kill all 15 million Palestinians to have

pacification. The fact is that the resistance grows rather than diminished.

Meanwhile the Israeli forces in Gaza are taking massive casualties despite

the advanced US supplies and significantly the empire of lies that helped

Israel get created on top of Palestine in 1948 is tumbling (see

palestineremembered.com and ongaza.org).



Reading history of other countries and even history of the last few

campaigns by Israel would show this. The reverse has happened: the fear

factor among the Israeli colonial settlers is growing. There is a growth in

boycotts campaigns for US and Israeli products (see bdsmovement.net). The

Israeli government actually feeds it by exaggerating what the resistance

does (claims of beheaded babies etc) and even what the resistance wants

(claims of wanting to simply kill all Jews). Right wing politicians love

this as it keeps them in power. But trying to sustain colonialism by

technical means and by massacres will eventually become more costly than

ending colonialism (see Algeria, Vietnam, South Africa etc). We will not

be intimidated or silenced.



Join us: Poets, writers, scholars, organizers, and others — including the

collective at ArabLit — are calling for a “Fast for Gaza” beginning

December 21, 2023, from sunrise to sunset, which will continue every

Thursday until a permanent ceasefire.

https://arablit.org/2023/12/18/poets-writers-join-fast-for-gaza-december-21-2023/

We remember the starving in Gaza

ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers. Donate