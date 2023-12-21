    Donate
    Palestine & Israel

    Analysis for Fear

    By Z Article
    Source: Originally published by Z.

    Golda Meir (previous Prime Minister of Israel) was reputed to have said “we
    would rather be feared than loved”. This is actually in short a sum of the
    colonial Zionist mentality. They wanted the remaining indigenous people of
    Palestine to fear them. That is why in April 1948 after committing the
    massacre of Deir Yassin, the Zionist militias paraded some survivors and
    used loudspeakers to announce to other villages that if you do not leave
    your villages we will do the same to you. Panic set in and indeed many
    people left (still 33 massacres were committed during that first phase of
    the Nakba). Today 8 million Palestinians are refugees or displaced people.
    If you really want to understand the ferocity of the genocide unfolding you
    really need to understand this psychology of Zionists and their main
    weakness. The erosion of the fear factor of the “invincible” army
    (supported by the US) began to be shattered in that first real war in 1973
    where Syrian and Egyptian armies actually fought back to reclaim their
    stolen lands (Golan and Sinai). If it was not for an air bridge from the
    US, Israel would have had to comply with international law and return both
    unconditionally. The fear factor seemed temporarily restored and Egypt
    signed the first shameful conditional and cold “peace” (1/3rd of the Sinai
    is still technically occupied and not under Egyptian sovereignty). But that
    also showed that no matter how much weapons the US supplied Israel, it
    remained a dependent state.

    That slippery slope led the PLO to also change direction and listen to the
    likes of Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) that argued you cannot win against
    Israel so you need to go for a diplomatic track. From the 10 point program
    of 1974 to the “claration of a state of Palestine in exile (1988) to the
    Oslo surrender agreements, those leaders succumbed to their fears. As the
    world continues to ignore the plight of the Palestinian refugees and those
    who live under Israeli prolonged occupation/colonization, new leaders arose
    and so did new resistance movements that are more Islamic in their outlook
    who showed no fear of the touted strength of the Israeli military. As
    predicted by many analysts before (me included), as long as colonization
    and oppression remain, resistance will grow.

    The Israeli invasion and destruction of Lebanon in 1982 was intended to
    restore the fear factor. Again the US came to Israel’s rescue but it was
    too late then, the Islamic resistance forces in Lebanon forced both the US
    and Israel out of Lebanon (Lebanon became Israel’s Vietnam for 18 years
    till they were kicked out in 2000). In the past three decades, every
    military adventure Israel engaged in resulted in defeat (not achieving what
    Israel wanted at the beginning of the campaign). This is clear and
    testified to by all expert military analysts. But in all these campaigns
    the Israeli mentality of swing fear by killing large numbers of civilians
    remained. In 2000-2005, 2006, 2008/9, 2021, and in 2023. This last campaign
    was by far the most bloody: Israel committed over 1900 massacres killing
    over 20,000 and injuring over 54,000 and leveling most of Gaza. But again
    this was to sow fear which can prevent acts of resistance from an occupied
    oppressed people. Fear was also used to silence those who advocate human
    rights. Calling anybody who speaks against racism/Zionism an anti-SEmite
    and criminalizing calls to Free Palestine. It has not worked and will not
    work. Israel would have to kill all 15 million Palestinians to have
    pacification. The fact is that the resistance grows rather than diminished.
    Meanwhile the Israeli forces in Gaza are taking massive casualties despite
    the advanced US supplies and significantly the empire of lies that helped
    Israel get created on top of Palestine in 1948 is tumbling (see
    palestineremembered.com and ongaza.org).

    Reading history of other countries and even history of the last few
    campaigns by Israel would show this. The reverse has happened: the fear
    factor among the Israeli colonial settlers is growing. There is a growth in
    boycotts campaigns for US and Israeli products (see bdsmovement.net). The
    Israeli government actually feeds it by exaggerating what the resistance
    does (claims of beheaded babies etc) and even what the resistance wants
    (claims of wanting to simply kill all Jews). Right wing politicians love
    this as it keeps them in power. But trying to sustain colonialism by
    technical means and by massacres will eventually become more costly than
    ending colonialism (see Algeria, Vietnam, South Africa etc).  We will not
    be intimidated or silenced.

    Join us: Poets, writers, scholars, organizers, and others — including the
    collective at ArabLit — are calling for a “Fast for Gaza” beginning
    December 21, 2023, from sunrise to sunset, which will continue every
    Thursday until a permanent ceasefire.
    https://arablit.org/2023/12/18/poets-writers-join-fast-for-gaza-december-21-2023/
    We remember the starving in Gaza

