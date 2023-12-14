    Donate
    Palestine & Israel

    Christmas Greetings From Bethlehem

    Church of the Nativity (Bethlehem, 2008) Wikimedia.

    We have been writing annual Christmas messages of peace, for human rights,
    and relating sometimes what happened in the passing year for decades. Since
    I returned to Bethlehem in 2008 these messages have been special. Since
    founding the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS)
    in 2014, we also added greetings from PIBS.  This year writing seems
    tougher than ever considering the ongoing and unprecedented
    genocide/holocaust occurring in Palestine. In the ten weeks before
    Christmas, more than 20,000 civilians (>8000 of them children) were killed.
    2.3 million people were denied food, water and medicines while all means of
    life around them were systematically targeted. Palestinians (Muslims and
    Christians) are literally starving to death and dying from lack of medical
    care. 65% of Gaza residential buildings were destroyed or heavily damaged.
    Israel also targeted schools, hospitals, clinics, churches, mosques,
    bakeries, sewage and water facilities, electrical, communication and other
    infrastructure.

    We local Christians cannot “celebrate” or do decorations while injustice
    persists.  The Church of Nativity during this season usually received
    hundreds of thousands of pilgrims. Today it is shrouded in dark clouds. We
    can only pray and meditate on the need for peace and justice in the
    birthplace of the prince of peace. We native Christian Palestinians (the
    first Christians) reflect that some 2.5 billion human beings believe in a
    message that originated with a Palestinian baby born in a manger here. We
    reflect on the real message of Jesus of love and caring for the oppressed
    and the suffering. The harsh reality on the ground reminds us of our
    responsibility to shape a better future. Bethlehem is home to 260,000
    Palestinian Christians and Muslims including over 60000 refugees. We
    natives are limited to live in only 13 percent of our district while over
    150000 colonial Jewish settlers live on stolen Palestinian lands of the
    district.  Bethlehem is besieged and blockaded. Bethlehem University like
    other universities is mostly offering courses online due to the apartheid
    system. Bethlehem is isolated from its urban twin city Jerusalem (5 miles
    away) via an apartheid wall destroying the economy for Palestinians on both
    sides of the wall. Israeli Jewish settlers and soldiers move freely and
    have taken over most of our land and natural resources and regularly attack

    Eight million of the 15 million Palestinians in the world are refugees or
    displaced people thanks to a meticulous Western-backed program of ethnic
    cleansing. The vast majority of Palestinians who remain are living in
    concentration camps like Bethlehem, Jenin, and Gaza under a ruthless
    apartheid fascist Israeli regime. Despite all of this, we are still hopeful
    because we take a long view of history. Some 100,000 years ago humans
    migrated from Africa using Palestine as the passageway to Western Asia and
    then the rest of the world. This is where our ancestors first domesticated
    plants and animals (agriculture and pastoralism) some 11 millennia ago.
    This allowed development of the earliest civilizations (in the Fertile
    Crescent), the first writings and the first thoughts of deities. Our
    Canaanite ancestors spoke a language we refer to now as proto-Aramaic. From
    this language and its first alphabet came the Arabic, Syriac and Hebrew
    languages and alphabets. Aramaic was the language of Jesus. Phoenician
    Canaanites evolved the Aramaic alphabet and delivered it to Europe and it
    became the alphabet you are reading now. ‘A’ is from Aramaic Alleph (turn
    upside down to be the symbol of the bull) and ‘b’ from Beit (house) turn to
    the side to see a domed house and so on.

    People lived in relative harmony here with nature and with each other for
    thousands of years. Thankfully very few attempts to transform Palestine
    from a mixed society of various religions and backgrounds to try to make
    our country monolithic. The latest such foolish attempt was to transform
    Palestine into a “Jewish state” (apartheid and ethnocentric chauvinistic
    state). A state that is failing though with significant bloodshed.

    As we reflect this Christmas from Bethlehem, we aspire to a certain future
    when refugees
    are allowed to return and all people of all religions live in equality and
    justice. Jerusalem/Bethlehem will then become a true light unto the world.
    We are grateful that there has been tremendous growth of actions by civil
    society around the world to push for human rights and justice in this “Holy
    Land”. This has included some significant actions for boycotts, divestments
    and sanctions (BDS) from Israel in the same way we did with Apartheid South
    Africa.

    So this Christmas we remember what Jesus said: “Blessed are they that mourn
    for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit
    the earth. Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after righteousness for
    they shall be satisfied. Blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain
    mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God. Blessed are
    the peacemakers for they shall be called sons of God. Blessed are they that
    have been persecuted for righteousness’ sake for theirs is the kingdom of
    heaven” (Luke 6).   So think of us Palestinians as you think of
    Christmas, and do boycott products that aid the occupation/oppression, see
    bdsmovement.net.

    History teaches us that injustice cannot last long especially when so many
    people join the struggle. We in this land will continue to struggle and
    yearn for freedom. We at PIBS, Bethlehem University ask for your prayers
    and for your support (time and money) which helps us expand our work with
    thousands of Palestinians especially from marginalized communities (see
    palestinenature.org). And do come visit us or at least email us/stay in
    touch. Such are the best of of Christmas gifts.

    May 2024 bring us closer to peace with justice

