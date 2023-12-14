Christmas Greetings From Bethlehem

We have been writing annual Christmas messages of peace, for human rights,

and relating sometimes what happened in the passing year for decades. Since

I returned to Bethlehem in 2008 these messages have been special. Since

founding the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS)

in 2014, we also added greetings from PIBS. This year writing seems

tougher than ever considering the ongoing and unprecedented

genocide/holocaust occurring in Palestine. In the ten weeks before

Christmas, more than 20,000 civilians (>8000 of them children) were killed.

2.3 million people were denied food, water and medicines while all means of

life around them were systematically targeted. Palestinians (Muslims and

Christians) are literally starving to death and dying from lack of medical

care. 65% of Gaza residential buildings were destroyed or heavily damaged.

Israel also targeted schools, hospitals, clinics, churches, mosques,

bakeries, sewage and water facilities, electrical, communication and other

infrastructure.



We local Christians cannot “celebrate” or do decorations while injustice

persists. The Church of Nativity during this season usually received

hundreds of thousands of pilgrims. Today it is shrouded in dark clouds. We

can only pray and meditate on the need for peace and justice in the

birthplace of the prince of peace. We native Christian Palestinians (the

first Christians) reflect that some 2.5 billion human beings believe in a

message that originated with a Palestinian baby born in a manger here. We

reflect on the real message of Jesus of love and caring for the oppressed

and the suffering. The harsh reality on the ground reminds us of our

responsibility to shape a better future. Bethlehem is home to 260,000

Palestinian Christians and Muslims including over 60000 refugees. We

natives are limited to live in only 13 percent of our district while over

150000 colonial Jewish settlers live on stolen Palestinian lands of the

district. Bethlehem is besieged and blockaded. Bethlehem University like

other universities is mostly offering courses online due to the apartheid

system. Bethlehem is isolated from its urban twin city Jerusalem (5 miles

away) via an apartheid wall destroying the economy for Palestinians on both

sides of the wall. Israeli Jewish settlers and soldiers move freely and

have taken over most of our land and natural resources and regularly attack



Eight million of the 15 million Palestinians in the world are refugees or

displaced people thanks to a meticulous Western-backed program of ethnic

cleansing. The vast majority of Palestinians who remain are living in

concentration camps like Bethlehem, Jenin, and Gaza under a ruthless

apartheid fascist Israeli regime. Despite all of this, we are still hopeful

because we take a long view of history. Some 100,000 years ago humans

migrated from Africa using Palestine as the passageway to Western Asia and

then the rest of the world. This is where our ancestors first domesticated

plants and animals (agriculture and pastoralism) some 11 millennia ago.

This allowed development of the earliest civilizations (in the Fertile

Crescent), the first writings and the first thoughts of deities. Our

Canaanite ancestors spoke a language we refer to now as proto-Aramaic. From

this language and its first alphabet came the Arabic, Syriac and Hebrew

languages and alphabets. Aramaic was the language of Jesus. Phoenician

Canaanites evolved the Aramaic alphabet and delivered it to Europe and it

became the alphabet you are reading now. ‘A’ is from Aramaic Alleph (turn

upside down to be the symbol of the bull) and ‘b’ from Beit (house) turn to

the side to see a domed house and so on.



People lived in relative harmony here with nature and with each other for

thousands of years. Thankfully very few attempts to transform Palestine

from a mixed society of various religions and backgrounds to try to make

our country monolithic. The latest such foolish attempt was to transform

Palestine into a “Jewish state” (apartheid and ethnocentric chauvinistic

state). A state that is failing though with significant bloodshed.



As we reflect this Christmas from Bethlehem, we aspire to a certain future

when refugees

are allowed to return and all people of all religions live in equality and

justice. Jerusalem/Bethlehem will then become a true light unto the world.

We are grateful that there has been tremendous growth of actions by civil

society around the world to push for human rights and justice in this “Holy

Land”. This has included some significant actions for boycotts, divestments

and sanctions (BDS) from Israel in the same way we did with Apartheid South

Africa.



So this Christmas we remember what Jesus said: “Blessed are they that mourn

for they shall be comforted. Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit

the earth. Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after righteousness for

they shall be satisfied. Blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain

mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God. Blessed are

the peacemakers for they shall be called sons of God. Blessed are they that

have been persecuted for righteousness’ sake for theirs is the kingdom of

heaven” (Luke 6). So think of us Palestinians as you think of

Christmas, and do boycott products that aid the occupation/oppression, see

bdsmovement.net.



History teaches us that injustice cannot last long especially when so many

people join the struggle. We in this land will continue to struggle and

yearn for freedom. We at PIBS, Bethlehem University ask for your prayers

and for your support (time and money) which helps us expand our work with

thousands of Palestinians especially from marginalized communities (see

palestinenature.org). And do come visit us or at least email us/stay in

touch. Such are the best of of Christmas gifts.



May 2024 bring us closer to peace with justice

ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers. Donate