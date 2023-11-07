What’s Going On?

Today’s on-going horrors have been endlessly self-servingly obscured, rationalized, ritualized, and idealized.

Today’s on-going horrors have been occasionally humanely wisely, soberly, and empathetically analyzed.

Yet the horrors go on. Consider one.

An enraged IDF fighter or overseas Jewish supporter says what the hell? Hamas attacked. Hamas killed babies. Hamas traumatized us. We can’t abide what they did. We can’t back off. We must stand tall. We must shoot our big guns. We must lay waste to be secure. Destroy Gaza to save Israel. Hooray for our side.

An enraged Hamas fighter or overseas Palestinian supporter says what the hell? Israel locked us in. Israel took our land. Israel bulldozed our lives. Israel imposed periodic sudden massive murder for decades and now crushes us under unrelenting slow death. Should we crawl to our graves? Should we bend and bow? Should we kiss the killing hands of our jailers? We must stand tall. We must shoot our little guns. We must kill Israelis to be heard. Hooray for our side.

A sensitive advocate for Israel, perhaps a Jewish student at a New York university or a Palestinian musician in Los Angeles sees the carnage and says to Hamas and then also to Gaza, okay, sure, I get that to break out of your stifling jail was warranted. I get that you had reason to attack nearby Israeli military bases. But how could you willfully murder civilians? How could you shoot babies? How could you reject the immorality waged by Israel against you only to then justify the immorality waged by you against Israeli civilians? Your just cause didn’t warrant that choice.

A sensitive advocate for Palestinians, perhaps a Jewish student at a New York university or a Palestinian musician in Los Angeles sees the carnage and says to the IDF, and then also to Israel, okay, sure, I get that you feel assaulted. I get that gas chambers torment your dreams. I get that you want to guard against and to even subdue Hamas. But how could you be so grotesquely immoral and socially savage as to target an entire population’s schools and hospitals? How could you bomb fleeing exiles? How could you cancel our breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, our medicines, electric lights, and our very existence? How could you unleash actual holocaust in the name of trying to prevent hypothetical holocaust? How could you wear the clothes and spew the bile of the Nazi monsters in your nightmares?

To try to understand not state behavior, not armed agents’ behavior, but the behavior of advocates way over there and right here on my block—I wonder how can any caring thinking person rightly assert that decades of unrelenting suffering don’t warrant misplaced violence against babies and then minutes later wrongly assert that that violence warrants unleashing unlimited holy hell on a whole population? Do you too wonder how any person can contain in his or her mind two such contradictory images of what is and what isn’t worthy behavior—one norm for they and their’s, an opposite norm for you and yours.

And lest one confuses this woefull query with mere ignorance, yes, I understand the impact of media. Yes, I understand the impact of manipulation. Yes, I understand the impact of material interests. And yes, I especially understand the impact of institutions, threats, and coercion. And yet still I wonder does even all that really fully explain the students who now clash with one another on many campuses? Does it explain the workers and professionals who now clash in neighborhoods in the USA, USA, USA. I wonder if maybe something additional is at work. I wonder if there is something else going on that is worth thinking about even as we also convey history, dissect media machinations, and reveal institutional pressures. I wonder if there is something more going on, not just in this case but in lots of cases. Perhaps it sounds like this: “Fuck your evidence, logic, and values. Hooray for my side. Fuck your side.”

Where might one look for additional insight about what’s going on in contending minds? For me, in 1964, I spent hours with Bob Dylan’s then fourth album, Another Side of Bob Dylan. In those days, albums were big, physical, textured things that we took home. They were not mere cyber clickers. More, the back side of artistic album jackets sometimes even had what were called liner notes. Thus it was that Dylan’s fourth album had a long poem on its jacket that at not so sweet 16 I devoured. Here is one little piece of it, I hope worth a thought or two, as I return to it now.

first of all two people get

together an’ they want their doors

enlarged. second of all, more

people see what’s happenin’ an’

come t’ help with the door

enlargement. the ones that arrive

however have nothin’ more than

“let’s get these doors enlarged”

t’ say t’ the ones who were

there in the first place. it follows then that

the whole thing revolves around

nothing but this door enlargement idea.

third of all, there’s a group now existin’

an’ the only thing that keeps them friends

is that they all want the doors enlarged.

obviously, the doors’re then enlarged

fourth of all, after this enlargement

the group has t’ find

something else t’ keep

them together or

else the door enlargement

will prove t’ be

embarrass i g

So do you too ever wonder how it is that for individuals involved in face offs reason, logic, evidence and even values get trumped by “hooray for our side” team loyalty, and, in particular, trumped by fear of being ejected from one’s team and losing the sense of belonging, efficacy, and ally-ship that team membership somehow conveys. That same album has a couple of songs with relevant lyrics. Here is an excerpt from To Ramona:

I’ve heard you say many times

That you’re better than no one

And no one is better than you

If you really believe that

You know you have

Nothing to win and nothing to lose

From fixtures and forces and friends

Your sorrow does stem

That hype you and type you

Making you feel

That you gotta be exactly like them

Fixtures, forces, friends…but perhaps also teams? And lest you think I have gone so batshit inner directed I have lost the big picture, here is a whole song from the same album, Chimes of Freedom. Does it seem to you, like it seems to me, like it could have been written last night about the massacre now unfolding?

Far between sundown’s finish an’ midnight’s broken toll

We ducked inside the doorway, thunder crashing

As majestic bells of bolts struck shadows in the sounds

Seeming to be the chimes of freedom flashing

Flashing for the warriors whose strength is not to fight

Flashing for the refugees on the unarmed road of flight

An’ for each an’ ev’ry underdog soldier in the night

An’ we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashing. In the city’s melted furnace, unexpectedly we watched

With faces hidden as the walls were tightening

As the echo of the wedding bells before the blowin’ rain

Dissolved into the bells of the lightning

Tolling for the rebel, tolling for the rake

Tolling for the luckless, the abandoned an’ forsaked

Tolling for the outcast, burnin’ constantly at stake

An’ we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashing. Through the mad mystic hammering of the wild ripping hail

The sky cracked its poems in naked wonder

That the clinging of the church bells blew far into the breeze

Leaving only bells of lightning and its thunder

Striking for the gentle, striking for the kind

Striking for the guardians and protectors of the mind

An’ the poet an the painter far behind his rightful time

An’ we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashing. In the wild cathedral evening the rain unraveled tales

For the disrobed faceless forms of no position

Tolling for the tongues with no place to bring their thoughts

All down in taken-for granted situations

Tolling for the deaf an’ blind, tolling for the mute

For the mistreated, mateless mother, the mistitled prostitute

For the misdemeanor outlaw, chased an’ cheated by pursuit

An’ we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashing. Even though a clouds’s white curtain in a far-off corner flashed

An’ the hypnotic splattered mist was slowly lifting

Electric light still struck like arrows, fired but for the ones

Condemned to drift or else be kept from drifting

Tolling for the searching ones, on their speechless, seeking trail

For the lonesome-hearted lovers with too personal a tale

An’ for each unharmfull, gentle soul misplaced inside a jail

An’ we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashing. Starry-eyed an’ laughing as I recall when we were caught

Trapped by no track of hours for they hanged suspended

As we listened one last time an’ we watched with one last look

Spellbound an’ swallowed ’til the tolling ended

Tolling for the aching whose wounds cannot be nursed

For the countless confused, accused, misused, strung-out ones an’ worse

An’ for every hung-up person in the whole wide universe

An’ we gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashing

So am I crazy to copy decades old lyrics into an article asking what’s going on now? Maybe, but we can analyze history and institutions. We can debate motives and means. We can describe sought solutions or feared apocalypses. Yet whatever we come up with about all of that, still the battle lines ain’t exactly clear. My point? If we want to hear and be heard, if we want to have effect, maybe we must now focus on how to effectively communicate when reason, evidence, logic, and even values have little to no weight for them, and let’s be honest, sometimes for us too. And perhaps a poet can help with that.