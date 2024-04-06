Vote “Uncommitted” For President To Support Palestine

Although most states have held their presidential primaries as Joe Biden and Donald Trump have clinched the nomination of their respective parties, there are still some states representing millions of Democratic voters that will vote for President in the next few months.

Most Democrats will likely stay home unless there are important down ballot races to be decided.

However, for those Democrats upset and outraged at Israel’s policy of ethnic cleansing against Palestinians in Gaza, the upcoming presidential primaries in important states like New York and New Jersey offer a unique opportunity to register their protests at the ballot box or voting booth.

There are millions of voters in Democratic primaries who haven’t voted yet, and with Joe Biden declared the nominee they can use the chance to vote “Uncommitted” or “None of the Above”. If no option is available on the ballot and they can always write-in their preference, it will still count.

Before Biden clinched the nomination, Michigan, which has a very large Muslim community, held an open primary. The result was more than 100,000 votes for “Uncommitted”.

The Democratic votes for “Uncommitted” in the Michigan Democratic primary represent a very substantial protest vote against the Biden Administration’s support for ethnic cleansing in Gaza. These votes drew more attention from the national media than all the other candidates for President combined.

With the nomination assured for Biden, this would provide a significant opportunity for Democrats to show their support for Palestinian self-determination and an immediate, unconditional cease-fire in Gaza. A vote for “Uncommitted” will demonstrate not only to Americans but the rest of the world as well that there is significant political opposition to unconditional American support for Israel’s aggression.

Democrats still have a chance to turn out in states that have not yet held primaries and cast millions of votes for “Uncommitted”. This will have a tremendous effect and impact on public opinion and will not preclude activists from pursuing other options to protest and apply pressure to the Biden Administration as well as Congress to stop funding Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

There are a dozen presidential primaries scheduled for April, May and June where hundreds of delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be elected. Millions of Democratic voters in those states including New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Connecticut will have a chance to make themselves heard and influence political leaders as well as candidates.

Aside from the presidential nomination there are hundreds of delegates to be selected. National conventions are not just about deciding who the nominee of the Democratic Party will be. There are platform issues to be decided, including foreign policy, national security, foreign aid, and much more.

Disagreements, arguments, and even fierce fights among the delegates over writing and approving the platform are very common and get more media attention than the vote for presidential nominee. This will likely occur when the platform statement addresses Israel’s war against the Palestinian people.

For millions of Democrats the platform represents the common interests and concerns for the majority of Democratic voters. Even Joe Biden cannot control the emotions and desires of his own supporters when it comes to writing a specific plank about how the Party stands on different issues like Israel versus Palestine.

There can be no doubt that one of the most contentious issues, perhaps the most important and influential platform statement, will be on American policy affecting continuation of the genocidal war between Israel and the Palestinian people. It’s a safe bet that there will be emotional fights, expressions of anger, and even physical attacks among the delegates over the issue of Israel and Palestine.

The progressive wing of the Democratic Party is much more supportive of calling for a cease-fire leading to self-determination for Palestinians than the more conservative group of Democrats who are still very pro-Israel and hugely dependent on millions of dollars from groups and organizations supportive of Israel’s war against Palestine.

In the Senate opposition to American aid for Israel is led by Bernie Sanders. In the House Of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among other progressive House Democrats, is also calling for a halt to American military support for Israel

The intensity among Democratic voters and their representatives in Congress sets up a very serious, potential clash that eventually may become physical among Democratic delegates when it comes to writing a platform statement with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Millions of Democrats are anxious to make sure the Democratic Party platform reflects the anger and outrage of Democratic voters about Israel’s aggression against Palestine.

The best way to influence delegates who will write the Party’s platform, especially on issues affecting Israel and Palestine, is to vote “Uncommitted” for President in the remaining primaries during the next few months. This will undoubtedly have a strong impact on the process of writing and approving the Party’s platform and statement of Middle East policy at the convention.

With a significant “Uncommitted” protest vote in future primaries, even Democratic leaders, politicians and candidates who have in the past groveled as supplicants before the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) will now have to pay attention. Millions of Democratic voters expressing their anger and outrage at the Biden Administration for its complicity in Israel’s war crimes cannot be ignored.

It remains to be seen whether a huge influx of pro-Israel donations to Democratic candidates will negate the votes for Palestine from millions of Democrats. A few years ago a Member of Congress Ilhan Omar once said, “It’s about the Benjamins, baby”. If millions of Democratic voters have their way, it will be about the voters instead of the “Benjamins”.