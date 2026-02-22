Trump Administration Gives Blessing For Israel To Restore The Empire Of Kind David From The River To The Sea

Mike Huckabee, the United States ambassador to Israel, has suggested that he would not object if Israel were to take most of the Middle East, stressing what he described as the Jewish people’s right to the land.

In a recent interview with a conservative commentator, Huckabee was pressed about the geographical borders of Israel, which he argues are rooted in the Bible.

Huckabee acknowledged that the biblical verse had promised the land to the descendants of Abraham, including the area between the Euphrates River in Iraq and the Nile River in Egypt.

Such a swath would encompass modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and parts of Saudi Arabia.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” said Huckabee, who was appointed by President Donald Trump last year. Huckabee is an avowed Christian Zionist and staunch defender of Israel.

Some Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have openly promoted the idea of a “Greater Israel” with expanded borders.

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stirred international outrage in 2023 when he spoke at an event featuring a map that included the Palestinian territories and portions of Lebanon, Syria and Jordan as part of Israel, set against the colors of the Israeli flag.

Beyond his professed religious devotion to Israel, Huckabee has faced criticism for failing to speak up for the rights of US citizens who have been killed and imprisoned by Israeli forces during his ambassadorship.

Last year, Huckabee even sparked anger from some conservatives in the US when he met with convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, who sold US intelligence secrets to the Israeli government, details of which later made it to the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War.

Pollard, a former civilian analyst in the US Navy, served 30 years in jail and moved to Israel in 2020 after his release. He never expressed regret for his crimes, and in 2021, he called on Jewish employees in US security agencies to spy for Israel.

Mike Huckabee is promoting a new reality in the Middle East. Jordanian leaders are in a panic following the Israeli cabinet’s approval of measures to register vast swaths of the occupied West Bank as “state land” under the Israeli Ministry of Justice.

The move to formally confirm the annexation of occupied territory, described by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as a “settlement revolution”, effectively bypasses the military administration that has governed the occupied territory since 1967, treating it instead as sovereign Israeli soil.

For decades, the “alternative homeland” — the notion that Jordan should become the Palestinian state — was dismissed in Amman’s diplomatic circles as a distant nightmare or a conspiracy theory.

Today, under the shadow of a far-right Israeli government and a devastating genocidal war in Gaza, that nightmare has become an operational reality.

The goal of Zionist Revisionism is to conquer not only Palestine but to establish a sphere of influence over neighboring countries as well. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself now increasingly boasts of his country’s regional expansionist goals. In August, when asked whether he believed in the idea of a “Greater Israel”, he replied: “Absolutely.”

For Turkish leaders in Ankara, such rhetoric is not just symbolic — it signals an Israeli vision of dominance that stretches across the Middle East, potentially clashing head-on with Turkey’s own regional outlook.

In Washington, Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, suggested that Turkey could be Israel’s next target and warned that it should not rely on its NATO membership for protection and on social media, Israeli academic and political figure Meir Masri posted, “Today Qatar, tomorrow Turkey.”

Israel’s takeover of Syrian territory beyond the Golan Heights is to establish Jewish settlements in Syria and extend Israeli occupation beyond the territories conquered in the 1967 war. This means that sooner or later Zionist expansionism will come into conflict with Turkish military, political and economic interests in Syria.

With Israel’s regional aggression escalating and its war on Gaza showing no sign of ending, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said recently that Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” vision — which some religious Zionists believe extends into modern-day Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan — aims to “keep the countries in the region weak, ineffective, and especially to leave Israel’s neighboring states divided”.Israel’s ground and air offensive beyond its border with Syria will ensure that the Zionist Empire will expand to an extent even greater than King David and King Solomon could have ever imagined. With Donald Trump as President, the US will give a blank check to Netanyahu, with no restrictions on Israel to realize its “Manifest Destiny” and achieve the goals of Revisionist Zionism to establish a “Greater Israel” and guarantee Judeo-Supremacy over all of the Middle East.

