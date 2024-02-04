“Let Us Vote”- A Movement to Lower the Voting Age to 16

More than 50 years ago, at the height of the Vietnam War, millions of young people who could not vote were nevertheless energized to become politically active and demand an end to the War as well as other issues involving social and economic justice.

As a result of the anti-war, civil rights, and environmental issues, many young people who were politically active even though they could not vote demanded a change of the voting age from 21 to 18. By 1971 they had succeeded in persuading Congress to pass an amendment to the Constitution to accomplish that change, and within a few months the 26th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified by the required number of states.

As political turmoil and reactionary backlash swept the nation after the election of Donald Trump in 2016, some progressive activists concluded that it would be beneficial to allow younger voters most impacted by the effects of reactionary policies in government to vote and have a say in democratic elections where they would be most vulnerable. As a result a movement started in the State of New Jersey to let 16 year olds vote in local elections, especially for school board candidates. Recently members of the City Council in Newark, the largest city in New Jersey, passed an ordinance supported by Mayor Ras Baraka that lowers the voting age to participate in school board elections at 16 years old. Newark is now the second largest city in the country after Oakland to allow 16 year olds to vote.

At the state level the New Jersey legislature passed, signed into law by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a bill to allow 17 year olds to vote in primary elections if they will become 18 by the general election in November. With this new law and other laws passed during the Murphy Administration with support from Democrats and opposed by Republicans, New Jersey leads the nation with a longstanding commitment to expanding democracy, building on previous voting rights expansion measures including automatic voter registration, in-person early voting, online voter registration, and the restoration of voting rights for individuals on probation or parole, among other reforms.

Leading the movement in New Jersey to lower the voting age to 16 is the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, a group of professional academics and activists committed to social, economic and political empowerment of low-income individuals, disadvantaged groups and communities, especially racial minorities that have suffered greatly from past discrimination and alienation. The NJISJ is committed to achieving equality of opportunity and the right to fully participate in the political process, especially minority youth from disadvantaged families who are affected by political outcomes but unable to gain self-determination in deciding their future outcomes.

Lowering the voting age to 16 makes perfect sense in giving some semblance of participation in the political process, especially elections for school board, that will greatly affect the status of minority youths in their family and community.

In August 2023, before the Newark City Council voted to lower the voting age, The NJISC issued a detailed and comprehensive report on the advantages to the community and at the state level to allow 16 year old citizens the right to vote, especially in elections for school board that have a direct impact on outcomes and opportunity for students to participate in American democracy. The report emphasizes the benefits for not only students, but the community and school district as well. They estimated that in the city of Newark thousands of young voters would contribute to higher turnout, especially for local elections where turnout was extremely small, especially when compared to wealthier communities.

Also in the report is the expressed concern about efforts, not only in New Jersey but the rest of the country as well, to eliminate and repeal protections for minority students in many school districts, the attempt to enable and even justify discrimination especially affecting LGBTQ students and students of color as well.

The majority of voters in many states, especially in suburbs and rural areas, are determined to stop any effort to promote diversity, acceptance and inclusion for minority students, and to oppose the teaching of many subjects affecting current and historical perspectives about past persecution and denial of civil rights against minority groups, especially LGBTQ and persons of color. Some states have even criminalized the teaching of those subjects in public schools. That is why the necessity for allowing 16 year old students to vote, especially in high schools where these issues have the greatest impact, becomes so much more imperative.

New Jersey is not the only state where laws to lower the voting age to 16 are being considered. There is a national movement to advocate for a 16 year voting age. In fact, several local districts and municipalities have already allowed 16 year olds to vote in school and local elections. Maryland already allows local communities to enable voters 16 years old to participate in local elections, and several towns have passed local ordinances to implement voting rights.

Communities in other states, notably Oakland, California, also allow for 16 year old voters. There is also a national movement to lower the voting age, and Representative Grace Meng of New York has introduced a bill in Congress which would amend the Constitution to allow 16 year old citizens to vote in all elections including federal, state and local. At least 100 members of Congress have endorsed her legislation.

The most compelling argument to lower the voting age comes from the knowledge that younger voters are more likely to vote on issues that will affect them and society for years to come. This is especially true with regard to issues affecting the future and security of youth in America such as climate change, gun safety, reproductive freedom, and protection for vulnerable groups, particularly those identified as LGBTQ+.

It’s also a safe bet that younger voters will be less susceptible to and affected by societal prejudices including racism, bigotry, homophobia, and intolerance based upon religious beliefs. A younger voting population is the best guarantee that future elections will not be clouded by the prejudices of an older generation.