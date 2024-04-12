    Donate
    Solidarity Forever: Building Movements Amid Today’s Crises

    Astra Taylor and Leah Hunt-Hendrix on their new book, “Solidarity: The Past, Present, and Future of a World-Changing Idea.”
    By Leah Hunt-Hendrix, Ryan Grim
    Source: The Intercept

    “None of us benefit from a burning planet,” says activist and documentarian Astra Taylor on this week’s Deconstructed. Taylor and Leah Hunt-Hendrix join Ryan Grim to discuss their new book, “Solidarity: The Past, Present, And Future of a World-Changing Idea.” Delving into the philosophical depths of solidarity, they trace its origins back to ancient Rome and explore its relevance in today’s interconnected world.

    Focusing on transformative solidarity, they highlight its potential to bridge diverse experiences and causes, offering a unified approach to address the multifaceted crises we face. Taylor, a co-founder of the Debt Collective, a union of debtors, and Hunt-Hendrix, co-founder of progressive philanthropy networks Solidaire and Way to Win, draw on their experience to underscore the necessity of transformative solidarity in movement building.

