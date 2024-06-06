Close Menu
    Jason Hickel and Yanis Varoufakis | A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

    By , Yanis Varoufakis , Raoul Martinez No Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Eye Of The Storm Podcast

    This podcast is released alongside the acclaimed new docuseries ‘In The Eye Of The Storm — The Political Odyssey Of Yanis Varoufakis’. Watch it here: http://www.eyeofthestorm.info Dr. Jason Hickel is an economic anthropologist, author, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. To find out more, go to: https://www.jasonhickel.org Yanis Varoufakis is an economist, politician, author and the former finance minister of Greece. To find out more, go to: https://www.yanisvaroufakis.eu/ Raoul Martinez is a philosopher, author and filmmaker. To find out more, go to: http://www.creatingfreedom.info ‘Eye Of The Storm Podcast’ will release new episodes each week with renowned guests from the world of politics and the arts. Our first episode, however, kicks off with an in-depth interview with Yanis Varoufakis.

