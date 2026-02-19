Close Menu
    Europe Has Become a War Project — Can It Be Stopped? | Yanis Varoufakis & Jeffrey Sachs

    By Yanis Varoufakis, Jeffrey Sachs, Mehran Khalili
    Source: DiEM25

    As leaders, generals and diplomats gather in Munich this weekend to debate Europe’s security and the future of the transatlantic alliance, the real question is not what is said on stage — but what direction Europe is being steered toward. In this livestream, Yanis Varoufakis and Jeffrey Sachs examine the conclusions of the Munich Security Conference — and the wider headlines, reactions and signals surrounding it — separating rhetoric from reality. Is “strategic autonomy” taking shape, or are old dependencies being reinforced? What does Munich reveal about Ukraine, NATO and Europe’s room to manoeuvre? An essential hour for anyone trying to understand where Europe is headed. Hosted by Mehran Khalili.

    Yanis Varoufakis born 24 March 1961 is a Greek economist, politician, and co-founder of DiEM25. A former academic, he served as the Greek Minister of Finance from January to July 2015. Since 2019, he is again a Member of Greek Parliament and MeRA25 leader. He is the author of several books including, Another Now (2020). Varoufakis is also a professor of Economics – University of Athens, Honorary Professor of Political Economy – University of Sydney, Honoris Causa Professor of Law, Economics and Finance – University of Torino, and Distinguished Visiting Professor of Political Economy, Kings College, University of London.

