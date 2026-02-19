Europe Has Become a War Project — Can It Be Stopped? | Yanis Varoufakis & Jeffrey Sachs

As leaders, generals and diplomats gather in Munich this weekend to debate Europe’s security and the future of the transatlantic alliance, the real question is not what is said on stage — but what direction Europe is being steered toward. In this livestream, Yanis Varoufakis and Jeffrey Sachs examine the conclusions of the Munich Security Conference — and the wider headlines, reactions and signals surrounding it — separating rhetoric from reality. Is “strategic autonomy” taking shape, or are old dependencies being reinforced? What does Munich reveal about Ukraine, NATO and Europe’s room to manoeuvre? An essential hour for anyone trying to understand where Europe is headed. Hosted by Mehran Khalili.
ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.Donate