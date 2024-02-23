‘The Black Dress’ – Palestinian Documentary Challenges NYT Report on Oct. 7 Mass Rape

In a statement on February 19, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had received information that Palestinian women and girls have “reportedly been arbitrarily executed in Gaza, often together with family members, including their children.”

The experts added they “are particularly distressed by reports that Palestinian women and girls in detention have also been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault, such as being stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers.”

“At least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped while others were reportedly threatened with rape and sexual violence,” the experts stated.

These reports were largely ignored in Western mainstream media, which continued to promote unsubstantiated allegations that Israeli women were raped by Palestinians during the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

While sexual assaults on Palestinian women are as old as the Israeli war on the Palestinians, starting during the years of the Nakba – the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948 – there is little evidence that Palestinians utilized sexual violence in their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Yet, on December 28, the US’ so-called newspaper of record, The New York Times, claimed, in a supposedly comprehensive report entitled ‘Screams without Words: How Hamas Weaponized Sexual Violence on Oct. 7’, that Israeli women were raped on October 7. The report was first published digitally on December 28, then in print on December 31.

Two leading Palestinian media organizations, The Palestine Chronicle and Friends of Palestine Network, conducted a joint investigation, based on media reports, in addition to historical and political analyses.

The outcome of their investigation resulted in the launch of ‘The Black Dress’, an 18-minute documentary looking into The New York Times allegations and the possible falsification of evidence regarding what has truly transpired on October 7.

Watch The Black Dress