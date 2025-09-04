The Challenge of Genoa’s Dockworkers: ‘If They Touch the Flotilla, We Will Block Europe’

Genoa’s dockworkers, engaged in collecting and shipping aid for Gaza, vow to block Europe if the Sumud Flotilla faces attacks or intimidation.

The Port of Genoa has turned into a symbol of resistance and international solidarity.

Italian media reported that for weeks, Genoese dockworkers have been collecting aid for the people of Gaza, and on Saturday evening they renewed their clear and determined message: if the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail today loaded with food supplies, were to find itself in danger, an unprecedented response will follow.

“If we lose contact with our boats even for just 20 minutes, we will block all of Europe. From the Port of Genoa nothing will leave anymore,” declared representatives of the Autonomous Collective of Dockworkers (Calp).

Their words, spoken before 40,000 people, expressed the unbreakable bond between the Ligurian city and the international mission to break Israel’s siege on Gaza.

Genova: 40mila in corteo, raccolte 260t di aiuti per Gaza

Il Paese si scongela: l’innesco si chiama Palestina.

Ad accendere la miccia i portuali…

Ieri sera, ad accompagnare la Global Sumud Flotilla che salpava verso Gaza, c’era praticamente tutta Genovahttps://t.co/2wy5stg76H pic.twitter.com/9jlJG1cLmv — USB Sindacato (@usbsindacato) August 31, 2025

The collective’s spokesperson explained that the most delicate stage will begin “around mid-September, when these boats will arrive near the coast of Gaza, in the critical zone.”

He then added: “If we lose contact with our boats, with our comrades, even for just 20 minutes, we will block all of Europe. Together with our Usb union, together with all dockworkers, together with the entire city of Genoa.”

During the torchlight vigil, the dockworkers reaffirmed their commitment: “Our girls and boys must return without a scratch, and all our goods, which belong to the people, down to the very last box, must reach their destination.”

They also reminded that every year 13-14,000 containers leave the Genoa port for Israel, issuing a stern warning: “We will not let a single nail leave anymore. We will launch an international strike, we will block the roads. We will block everything.”

Words were matched with actions. Over 280 tons of foodstuffs have been collected and shipped thanks to the joint efforts of the dockworkers and the association Music for Peace.

“We want to show that the Port of Genoa is a civilian port and not a port of war. We want to send the signal that not only do we block weapons, but we also physically deliver aid to the Palestinian population,” explained the dockworkers.

Migliaia di persone hanno partecipato alla fiaccolata per salutare le quattro imbarcazioni della Global Sumud Flotilla in partenza oggi da Genova con a bordo aiuti per la popolazione della Striscia di Gaza pic.twitter.com/yIXlpEdHyh — Tg3 (@Tg3web) August 31, 2025

The historic “Sala della Compagnia Unica” has been transformed into a warehouse of resistance, where teams of volunteer dockworkers organized, packed, and loaded the aid. Not only their labor, but also their vehicles and resources, were put at the service of a cause they consider not abstract solidarity but a duty of class and humanity.

The Sumud Flotilla therefore sets out from Genoa not only as a humanitarian mission, but as a direct challenge to an inhuman siege.

And the dockworkers, long at the forefront of struggles for dignity and justice, have made it clear they will not stand by: if anyone tries to stop the boats, “we will block all of Europe.