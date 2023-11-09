US House Votes to Censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Criticism of Israel’s War on Gaza

I am the only Palestinian American serving in Congress, and my perspective is needed here now more than ever. I will not be silenced and I will not let anyone distort my words.



The US House of Representatives has voted to censure Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, due to her criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.

The resolution was passed in a 234-188 vote. Twenty-two Democrats voted with Republicans to rebuke Tlaib.

The resolution accused Tlaib of “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”

The controversy was further fuelled by a video she shared on social media that included the slogan, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

I am the only Palestinian American serving in Congress, and my perspective is needed here now more than ever. I will not be silenced and I will not let anyone distort my words. I'm from Detroit, where I learned to speak truth to power, even if my voice shakes.

An emotional Tlaib said during her speech on Tuesday that her perspective is needed now more than ever.

“I will not be silenced and I will not let you distort my words,” said the congresswoman representing Michigan.

“I can’t believe we have to say this, but Palestinian people are not disposable. We are human beings just like anyone else.”

Tlaib said attempts to bully or silence her will not work as the movement for a ceasefire “is much bigger than one person.”

Tlaib added that “there are millions of people across the country who oppose Netanyahu’s extremism and are done watching our government support collective punishment and the use of white phosphorus bombs that melt flesh to the bone.”

.@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow

Holding a photograph, Tlaib said: “My grandmother, like all Palestinians, just wants to live her life with freedom and human dignity we all deserve.

“Speaking up to save lives — no matter faith, no matter ethnicity — should not be controversial in this chamber. The cries of the Palestinian and Israeli children sound no different to me. What I don’t understand is why the cries of Palestinian children sound different to you all. We cannot lose our shared humanity.”

The censure is one step below expulsion. It follows a failed censure resolution last week.

My statement on $14.3 billion in funding for Israel with absolutely no conditions on upholding human rights:

The Biden Administration has vowed full solidarity and support to Tel Aviv and has Israel repeatedly rejected growing calls for a ceasefire.

Israel has, thus far, killed over 10,569, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, and wounded 26,475 wounded. Palestinian Ministry of Health reports and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.