Yanis Varoufakis’ Speech in Cuba on a New Non-Aligned Movement

On Friday, January 27, 2023, DiEM25 co-founder and MERA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis gave a speech at the Havana Congress on the New International Economic Order, about the need for a new Non-Aligned Movement to “end the legalised robbery of people and Earth fuelling climate catastrophe.”

The co-founder of DiEM25 was in Cuba on an official visit upon an invitation from the Havana government and a key topic of discussion on his trip was the creation of a New Non-Aligned Movement that will aim for a New International Economic Order.

Read the Athens Declaration