Two prominent activists, Medea Benjamin and Bill Fletcher Jr. were recently hosted by the Central Jersey Coalition Against Endless War for a 2 hour debate and discussion on the war in Ukraine and what an internationalist, anti-imperialist left response should look like.
The War in Ukraine: Contrasting Views with Medea Benjamin and Bill Fletcher
By Medea Benjamin, Bill Fletcher Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
Medea Benjamin
Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of CODEPINK and the co-founder of the human rights group Global Exchange. She has been an advocate for social justice for more than 40 years. She is the author of ten books, including Drone Warfare: Killing by Remote Control; Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the US-Saudi Connection; and Inside Iran: The Real History and Politics of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Her articles appear regularly in outlets such as Znet, The Guardian, The Huffington Post, CommonDreams, Alternet and The Hill.