The Economic Choice Beyond Capitalism and Communism

Originally published on 19 Jan 2013.

Robin Hahnel is interviewed by PopulistDialogues. He talks about his new book, Of the People, By the People, The Case for a Participatory Economy.

Excerpt: ‘Political economist Robin Hahnel returns as the guest this week talking about his new book, Of the People, By the People, The Case for a Participatory Economy. Saying that progressive people need a future vision of what an alternative economy might look like, Robin notes that the only alternative to capitalism is not the communist systems of the last century but rather one which allows the participation by workers and consumers in deciding for themselves. The private decision making structures around ownership must be replaced by worker and consumer decision making. His new book outlines how that might happen’.