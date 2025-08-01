Resist Genocide & Ecocide: Build Democratic Socialism

Ecocide and genocide are two faces of empire.

Fossil-fueled capitalism drives both ecological collapse and violent repression. From Gaza to the Amazon, genocide and ecocide are tools to secure land, resources, and power for imperial core economies.

An internationalist, ecosocialist perspective reveals that endless growth for the few means destruction for the many.

We must resist extractivism, militarism, and settler colonialism—not separately, but together. Another world is possible—but only if we organize for global solidarity, ecological repair, and democratic control of land and life.

Build resistance.

Build alternatives.

Build democratic socialism.

Join Caracol DSA for an online panel and discussion – endorsed by ZNetwork.org.

This event was recorded on July 20, 2025.

Panelists:

Mazin Qumsiyeh, a Palestinian scientist, author, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee who is the founder and director of the Palestine Museum of Natural History and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University, where he also teaches.

François Kamate, a young climate and human rights defender from North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo. He is a co-founding member of Amani Institute ASBL and Extinction Rebellion Rutshuru and is active with various aligned groups and campaigns such as Save Virunga, LUCHACongo.org, and Notre Terre Sans Pétrole.

Gina Cortés Valderrama, a Colombian activist who advocates for climate, racial, economic and gender justice at the intersections of feminism, decoloniality and degrowth. She co-coordinates the Just Transition Thematic Group part of the UNFCCC’s Women and Gender Constituency.

Anna Libey, an ecosocialist organizer and member of Caracol from Denver DSA and Sunrise Movement. Anna is a systems scientist, environmental engineer, and activist interested in coalition building between environmental, economic, and racial justice movements. Anna will present her work as an organizer with the Stop Fueling Genocide Campaign targeting Chevron for Palestine and the Planet and share tools and resources for corporate pressure campaigns to win fossil free and apartheid free events.

After the panel presentations there was an interactive session for discussion and generating organizing which was not recorded due to privacy concerns.

Contact Caracol DSA for more information & resources.

Breakout room topics/facilitators:



Room 1: Starting corporate pressure campaigns (Anna, she/her, Denver DSA)

Room 2: Labor’s role in resisting genocide & ecocide (Lael, she/her, Miami DSA/Florida Int’l University YDSA)

Room 3: Municipal organizing to resist and build (ref. Zohran Mamdani campaign in NYC) (Lalo, he/him, NYC DSA)

Room 4: Degrow your community – local organizing to resist and build (Sämu, he/they, Boston DSA)

Back up facilitator (Maple, she/her, NC Triangle DSA)