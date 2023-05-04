Noam Chomsky Interview: Russia “More Humane” in Ukraine Than US in Iraq

Noam Chomsky believes Joe Biden is getting US foreign policy wrong when it comes to Russia, as he explains in this interview with the New Statesman.

Noam Chomsky is one of the world’s most prominent commentators on international politics since the Vietnam War, and an outspoken critic of American foreign policy. Here Chomsky speaks to Ido Vock to explain his views on the United States’ actions in Ukraine, the prospects of a conflict with China over Taiwan, and why Finland and Sweden sought to join Nato. As Ido explains, Chomsky’s views are influential – but that does not mean they are correct. There is no evidence for his claim that the US wants to keep the Ukraine war going to weaken Russia, and his assertions over Finland and Sweden’s membership of Nato ignore the timing in relation to the Russia invasion. For more context to this interview, read Ido Vock’s article on the New Statesman website: https://www.newstatesman.com/the-week…