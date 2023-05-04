    Donate Login
    Noam Chomsky Interview: Russia “More Humane” in Ukraine Than US in Iraq

    Source: The New Statesman

    Noam Chomsky believes Joe Biden is getting US foreign policy wrong when it comes to Russia, as he explains in this interview with the New Statesman.  

    Noam Chomsky is one of the world’s most prominent commentators on international politics since the Vietnam War, and an outspoken critic of American foreign policy. Here Chomsky speaks to Ido Vock to explain his views on the United States’ actions in Ukraine, the prospects of a conflict with China over Taiwan, and why Finland and Sweden sought to join Nato. As Ido explains, Chomsky’s views are influential – but that does not mean they are correct. There is no evidence for his claim that the US wants to keep the Ukraine war going to weaken Russia, and his assertions over Finland and Sweden’s membership of Nato ignore the timing in relation to the Russia invasion. For more context to this interview, read Ido Vock’s article on the New Statesman website: https://www.newstatesman.com/the-week…

    Noam Chomsky (born on December 7, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historical essayist, social critic, and political activist. Sometimes called "the father of modern linguistics", Chomsky is also a major figure in analytic philosophy and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science. He is a Laureate Professor of Linguistics at the University of Arizona and an Institute Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and is the author of more than 150 books. He has written and lectured widely on linguistics, philosophy, intellectual history, contemporary issues, and particularly international affairs and U.S. foreign policy. Chomsky has been a writer for Z projects since their earliest inception, and is a tireless supporter of our operations.

