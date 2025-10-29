Labeling Dissent as Terrorism Under NSPM-7

Investigative journalist Ken Klippenstein discusses NSPM-7, a sweeping Trump directive ordering the DOJ, FBI, and 200+ Joint Terrorism Task Forces to target groups deemed “anti-Christian” or “anti-American” under the guise of combating domestic terrorism. Klippenstein – who first broke the story – explains the memo’s far-reaching implications and why the corporate-owned media and elected officials are largely ignoring this alarming move to treat all political dissent as terrorism.
