    Harvard Endowment Investor and Other Business Leaders Take a Solidarity Trip To Israel

    Harvard, a flash point in the campus fights over the war in Gaza, has seen controversy and activism over its endowment's investments in Israel.
    By Z Article
    Source: The Intercept

    DOZENS OF PROMINENT investors and business leaders traveled to Israel this week to show solidarity with Israel amid its war on Hamas, according to documents from the junket obtained by The Intercept.

    The trip included top officials from private equity firms like Bain Capital; leaders from the tech industry, like a Patreon executive; and a managing director at the endowment investment firm of Harvard University, a school riven by political clashes around the Israeli war on Gaza.

    The documents, which include an itinerary and list of attendees, provide details about the weeklong meeting taking place in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, called the Israel Tech Mission. Beginning on Sunday, the meeting includes panels like “Tech in the Trenches: Supporting an ecosystem during wartime.”

    Participants will hold meetings with top Israeli officials, like President Isaac Herzog, along with opposition leader and former military chief of staff Benny Gantz, who joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet after the October 7 attack.

    Shoring up investor confidence would be welcome news in Israel. The Israeli stock exchange — whose chair Tech Mission participants are slated to meet with on Thursday — suffered billions in losses after the Hamas attack on October 7, though it has gradually recovered. The market losses came in the wake of the reported withdrawal from Israel of some foreign investors when the country was roiled by Netanyahu’s controversial attempt to roll back judicial independence.

