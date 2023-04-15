    Donate Login
    Jason Hickel on Post-Capitalism

    Source: Wetenschappelijk Bureau GroenLinks

    On 8 March 2023 Jason Hickel visited the Netherlands. After he addressed parliament, a large event was hosted in Utrecht, by Wetenschappelijk Bureau GroenLinks and the Commons Network, on the future of our economic system. In his keynote speech, Hickel explained why we need to transcend capitalism and what a possible post-capitalist society can look like. After his speech, Hickel discussed his ideas with the audience and with several panelists, active at universities and in the Dutch Green party. The panelists were Shivant Jhagroe, Hans Rodenburg, Ingrid Robeyns, Suzanne Kröger en Rutger Groot Wassink. The evening was moderated by Winne van Woerden, of the Commons Network.

