    Donate
    Login
    Featured Interview Palestine & Israel Vision & Strategy

    Israel & Palestine: Possible Futures — a Discussion with Noam Chomsky

    avatarBy , Dylan Rodríguez Z VideoNo Comments1 Min Read
    Source: Pressenza

    Professor Noam Chomsky discuss in May 23, 2023, Israel-Palestine conflict which he describes as “the main issue of my life” with academics Dylan Rodriguez, Michael Alexander and Mohamad Ali.

    With incomparable precision and detail professor Chomsky re-defines concepts such as “genocide” and “apartheid” in relation to the conflict; points the finger to the US as main instigator and supporter, and dwells into its history.

    He expresses hope in the power of the people who historically have proven able to reverse situations apparently insurmountable…

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Noam Chomsky (born on December 7, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historical essayist, social critic, and political activist. Sometimes called "the father of modern linguistics", Chomsky is also a major figure in analytic philosophy and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science. He is a Laureate Professor of Linguistics at the University of Arizona and an Institute Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and is the author of more than 150 books. He has written and lectured widely on linguistics, philosophy, intellectual history, contemporary issues, and particularly international affairs and U.S. foreign policy. Chomsky has been a writer for Z projects since their earliest inception, and is a tireless supporter of our operations.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.