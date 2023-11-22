Israel & Palestine: Possible Futures — a Discussion with Noam Chomsky

Professor Noam Chomsky discuss in May 23, 2023, Israel-Palestine conflict which he describes as “the main issue of my life” with academics Dylan Rodriguez, Michael Alexander and Mohamad Ali.

With incomparable precision and detail professor Chomsky re-defines concepts such as “genocide” and “apartheid” in relation to the conflict; points the finger to the US as main instigator and supporter, and dwells into its history.

He expresses hope in the power of the people who historically have proven able to reverse situations apparently insurmountable…