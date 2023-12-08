Empire of War: Interview with Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

Retired Col. Lawrence Wilkerson (U.S. Army) was Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell. In dramatic testimony Col. Wilkerson exposes the corruption of the Military Industrial Complex and how it has hijacked U.S. foreign policy to create Endless War, huge profits for weapons makers, and caused the United States to be less safe and secure in the world.

ZNetwork.org is a proud partner of the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal.