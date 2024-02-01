    Donate
    Ejidos in a Participatory Economy

    Source: The Center for Global Justice

    In Mexico, an ejido refers to village lands communally held in the traditional indigenous system of land tenure that combines communal ownership with individual use. Ejidos were recognized legally 100 years ago following the Mexican Revolution to combat extreme land ownership by the elite. In this program, Robin Hahnel will discuss the lessons of the ejido in envisioning alternatives to capitalism.

    Robin Hahnel, is best known for his work on participatory economics with Z Magazine editor Michael Albert. He is author or co-author of many books, including, most recently, A Participatory Economy, and Democratic Economic Planning. He is a professor emeritus of eonomics at American University.

    Robin Hahnel is a radical economist and political activist. He is Professor Emeritus at American University in Washington, D.C. where he taught in the Economics Department from 1976 – 2008. He is currently a visiting professor in economics at Portland State University in Portland, Oregon, where he resides with his family. His work in economic theory is informed by the work of Thorstein Veblen, John Maynard Keynes, Karl Polanyi, Pierro Straffa, Joan Robinson, and Amartya Sen among others. He is best known as co-creator, along with Michael Albert, of a radical alternative to capitalism known as participatory economics, (or parecon for short). His more recent work is focused on economic justice and democracy, and the global financial and ecological crisis. Politically he considers himself a proud product of the New Left and is sympathetic to libertarian socialism. He has been active in many social movements and organizations over forty years, beginning with the Harvard and MIT SDS chapters and the Boston area anti-Vietnam war movement in the 1960s.

