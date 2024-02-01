Ejidos in a Participatory Economy

In Mexico, an ejido refers to village lands communally held in the traditional indigenous system of land tenure that combines communal ownership with individual use. Ejidos were recognized legally 100 years ago following the Mexican Revolution to combat extreme land ownership by the elite. In this program, Robin Hahnel will discuss the lessons of the ejido in envisioning alternatives to capitalism.

Robin Hahnel, is best known for his work on participatory economics with Z Magazine editor Michael Albert. He is author or co-author of many books, including, most recently, A Participatory Economy, and Democratic Economic Planning. He is a professor emeritus of eonomics at American University.