    Climate Change Vision & Strategy

    Does Climate Change Mean The End of Economic Growth?

    Does climate change mean the end of economic growth? How is value even measured and what does the term ‘economic throughput’ mean? Do we need to de-growth or a steady state economy? Do we need system change and to replace capitalism in order to prevent cataclysmic climate change? All these questions are discussed in this episode of PEP Talk.

    0:00 – Introduction

    00:39 – Capitalism, anti-capitalism, climate change and system change

    11:39 – Economic growth

    21:34 – The De-growth movement

    27:45 – ‘Kicking the can down the road’

    34:28 – Solutions

    42:28 – Outro

    Mitchell Szczepanczyk is a software developer, media producer, political activist, aspiring polyglot, degree-holding linguist, and game show aficionado. He has written two e-books, and contributed to the books Real Utopia and Democratic Economic Planning. Mitchell has been involved with groups working on the heterodox economic model known as a "participatory economy"; he co-founded CAPES, the Chicago Area Participatory Economics Society, and has organized events with CAPES. He is currently helping to develop computational models of a participatory economy. A son of Polish immigrants and a native of Michigan (USA), he makes his home in Chicago where he has lived since 1996.

