Does climate change mean the end of economic growth? How is value even measured and what does the term ‘economic throughput’ mean? Do we need to de-growth or a steady state economy? Do we need system change and to replace capitalism in order to prevent cataclysmic climate change? All these questions are discussed in this episode of PEP Talk.
▬▬ Contents ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
0:00 – Introduction
00:39 – Capitalism, anti-capitalism, climate change and system change
11:39 – Economic growth
21:34 – The De-growth movement
27:45 – ‘Kicking the can down the road’
34:28 – Solutions
42:28 – Outro
