    Best of #BeyondGrowth 2023 – Vandana Shiva

    Vandana Shiva discusses biodiversity, colonialism, and degrowth from an indigenous and feminist perspective
    Source: Greens/EFA

    The Beyond Growth 2023 Conference is a multi-stakeholder event aiming to discuss and co-create policies for sustainable prosperity in Europe, based on a systemic and transformative approach to economic, social and environmental sustainability and its encompassing governance framework.

    We aimed to challenge conventional policy-making in the European Union and to redefine societal goals across the board, in order to move away from the harmful focus on the sole economic growth – that is, the growth of GDP – as the basis of our development model. The conference put into practice the idea of a post-growth future-fit EU that combines social well-being and viable economic development with the respect of planetary boundaries.

    This three days major event is a cross-party initiative of 20 Members of the European Parliament, supported by a wide-range of partner organisations, which follows the success of the Post-Growth 2018 conference. The conference offered an opportunity for discussion across institutional boundaries and with European citizens. It involved stakeholders from EU and national policymaking, academia, social partners, businesses and civil society organisations. As it aimed to discuss the future of European citizens, it took place in their house, in the European Parliament (Brussels’ site) from the 15th to the 17th May 2023.

    Vandana Shiva (born 5 November 1952) is an Indian scholar, environmental activist, food sovereignty advocate, ecofeminist, and anti-globalisation author. Based in Delhi, she has written more than 20 books.  Shiva is one of the leaders and board members of the International Forum on Globalization, and a figure of the anti-globalisation movement. She has argued in favor of many traditional practices, as in her interview in the book Vedic Ecology (Ranchor Prime). She is a member of the scientific committee of the Fundacion IDEAS, Spain's Socialist Party's think tank, a member of the International Organization for a Participatory Society, and the founder of Navdanya, a movement for biodiversity conservation and farmers’ rights. She is also the founder and director of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Natural Resource Policy. Shiva fights for changes in the practice and paradigms of agriculture and food. She received the Right Livelihood Award in 1993, an award established by Swedish-German philanthropist Jakob von Uexkull, and regarded as an "Alternative Nobel Prize”.

