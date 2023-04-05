    Donate Login
    A Socialist Economy without Numbers?

    By , Robin Hahnel , Antti Jauhiainen , Mitchell Szczepanczyk
    Source: Participatory Economy Project

    Can a post-Capitalist socialist Economy exist without numbers? There are those who think it can. In this episode Mitchell, Robin and Antti are joined by accountant Anders Sandström (Author of Anarchist accounting) to discuss the topic of numbers in a socialist economy. 

    Do we need numbers to measure the true social costs and opportunity costs of goods and services? Can everything be quantified, are there some things that simply can’t? Or are we doomed as Mark Twain once said to know ‘The Price of everything and the value of nothing’?

    About PEP Talk

    PEP Talk: The Participatory Economy Podcast is a podcast where we discuss the democratic alternative to capitalism known as a Participatory Economy, featuring co-creator of the model and economist professor Robin Hahnel. He is joined by host of the show Mitchell Szczepanczyk and regular guest Antti Jauhiainen.

    After working ten years in the business world as a financial manager and business controller I came across some books by Noam Chomsky and later on Michael Albert/Robin Hahnel. I became aware of the horrible effects of our present capitalistic society.I quit my job, changed sides and joined the swedish syndicalist union SAC in 2002 with the intention to work for a different type of society. For the next five years I worked in several different positions within the organisation and in the SAC owned businesses. I left SAC in 2007 and I am currently running a small accounting firm. I am a strong supporter of the Parecon model.

