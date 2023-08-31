A Green Post-Capitalist Economy

In this public talk, economist and co-creator of the model, Robin Hahnel will introduce the key features of a Participatory Economy including an innovative decentralised democratic planning procedure, which empowers citizens to plan an economy themselves in an environmentally sustainable way.
The event took place on the 24th June 2023 at St Anne’s Church in Soho, London UK. The event was organised by the Participatory Economy Project.
