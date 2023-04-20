A Conversation with Professor Noam Chomsky

A conversation with distinguished Professor Noam Chomsky, the author of more than 150 books, Professor Emeritus at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Laureate Professor of Linguistics at the University of Arizona. He was dubbed by the New York Times as “the most important intellectual alive” and ranked by The Arts and Humanities Citation Index as “the most cited person alive.”

Known as a scholar of linguistics who revolutionized his field, Professor Chomsky is also a popular critic of American political policy. He has described himself as an anarchist who believes in a radically different way of ordering society, while still being a pragmatist who advocated for Joe Biden as President in 2020.

Professor Chomsky discusses a variety of topics, including but not limited to geopolitics and the role of China; US elections; the climate catastrophe; the threat of nuclear weapons; and the future of our economy; followed by a Q&A segment.

Speaker:Professor Noam Chomsky, Founder of Modern Linguistics, Professor Emeritus at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Laureate Professor of Linguistics at the University of Arizona

Moderator:Diane Fener, Co-Chair, Senior Lawyers Committee.

