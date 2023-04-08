A Conversation with Noam Chomsky — YDSA at Princeton University

This event was held with an in-person audience of about 350 by the Young Democratic Socialists of America at Princeton University on March 31, 2023, 5-6 pm. If you would like to learn more about our work or join us in our efforts, please visit princeton.dsanj.org. Facilitated by Hadi Kamara and co-facilitated by Bryce Springfield. Organized by the Princeton YDSA team.
0:00 Intro
8:32 Student organizing
13:36 Beyond capitalism and statism
31:37 Police abolition
38:23 Mass media
46:57 Being a good politician
49:29 Balancing activism and academia
51:16 Cuba
1:02:30 What we can do today
1:05:33 Outro
