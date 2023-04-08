    Donate Login
    A Conversation with Noam Chomsky — YDSA at Princeton University

    This event was held with an in-person audience of about 350 by the Young Democratic Socialists of America at Princeton University on March 31, 2023, 5-6 pm. If you would like to learn more about our work or join us in our efforts, please visit princeton.dsanj.org. Facilitated by Hadi Kamara and co-facilitated by Bryce Springfield. Organized by the Princeton YDSA team.

    0:00 Intro

    8:32 Student organizing

    13:36 Beyond capitalism and statism

    31:37 Police abolition

    38:23 Mass media

    46:57 Being a good politician

    49:29 Balancing activism and academia

    51:16 Cuba

    1:02:30 What we can do today

    1:05:33 Outro

    Noam Chomsky (born on December 7, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historical essayist, social critic, and political activist. Sometimes called "the father of modern linguistics", Chomsky is also a major figure in analytic philosophy and one of the founders of the field of cognitive science. He is a Laureate Professor of Linguistics at the University of Arizona and an Institute Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and is the author of more than 150 books. He has written and lectured widely on linguistics, philosophy, intellectual history, contemporary issues, and particularly international affairs and U.S. foreign policy. Chomsky has been a writer for Z projects since their earliest inception, and is a tireless supporter of our operations.

