Your Party (Re-)Opens Membership With Corbyn Admission – And Sultana Now On Board

Your Party, the new left-wing party still in formation, has (re-)opened its “official” membership scheme today, with a video from co-founder and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in which he admits the leadership has ‘not covered ourselves in glory’:

Your Party at it again

At the time of writing originally – 1:30pm on 24 September, there has been no matching announcement from Corbyn’s co-founder Zarah Sultana – nor reassurance or clarity for people who paid for membership after her announcement, as to whether their application and payment apply to this one.

However, by 7pm the same day Sultana had clarified she was involved – and that existing memberships would be transferred across:

I’m a member of Your Party – and if you haven’t joined yet, you should too.



I’ll remain a fierce advocate for the grassroots – and will continue to fight hard for maximum member democracy.



For those who joined the previous system: data and membership will be migrated across in… — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 24, 2025

Still, the one-sided original announcement from Corbyn was the opposite of what was needed – ideally a joint video, or at the very least simultaneous separate announcements – to begin to redress the wariness and disappointment of a movement that is pinning its hopes of defeating fascism, let alone rebuilding a decent society, on Your Party’s success.

The new announcement is welcome, but given the open recriminations, pronouncements of hacking and fake emails and even threats of legal action in the last week or so, it still doesn’t show that those responsible for last week’s fiasco have really taken on board the lessons they need to – as comments underneath Corbyn’s YouTube and X videos show, like these examples:

So, the show is on the road but needs to do better – much better – and fast.