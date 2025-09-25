Spain Joins Italy In Sending Warship To Support Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Flotilla

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced that a Spanish warship will set sail tomorrow to accompany the Global Sumud Flotilla of volunteer-crewed humanitarian vessels as they sail to Gaza to try to break Israel’s illegal starvation blockade:

The Spanish government demands full respect for international law and for the right of our citizens to navigate the Mediterranean in safety. That is why a naval vessel will depart Cartagena tomorrow, equipped with all necessary means, to assist the Gaza flotilla.

Spain to protect the flotilla

Spain joins Italy in sending a naval vessel to the flotilla’s aid after it was again repeatedly bombed by Israeli drones in international waters off the coast of Greece. Turkiye, and Egypt have reportedly also pledged military vessels in support.

Israel has attempted to smear the flotilla as ‘organised by Hamas’ to justify its attacks. Spain’s move ought to be the start of a flood of warships heading to Gaza to break the siege and end Israel’s genocide, which has already taken the lives of almost 700,000 Palestinians, but with the UK, Germany and other European nations refusing their obligations under international law, it is not likely to happen soon, particularly with the Trump regime threatening anyone who tries to intervene in the genocide in accordance with recognised international law and treaties.