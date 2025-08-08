Women’s Day Political Camp

Tomorrow, as the Abahlali baseMjondolo Women’s League, we will come together to hold a political camp under the theme: “20 Years of Women’s Resistance – Ubuhlalism Begins with Us.”

This theme allows us to reflect together on the long and difficult road we have travelled. We will remember the founding of the Abahlali baseMjondolo Movement South Africa in 2005, and the formation of the Women’s League on 9 August 2008.

We formed the Women’s League because our dignity as women was still not being respected, even after all the sacrifices made during the struggle against apartheid. The demands of the historic 1956 Women’s March, the women’s resistance in Umkumbane in 1959 and the demands of women expressed by leaders in the struggle like Dorothy Nyembe, Emma Mashinini and Jabu Ndlovu have still not been met.

As women, we continue to face violence, poverty, exclusion, displacement and disrespect. But we refuse to be silent. We are leaders. We are organisers. We are builders of our communities. We are militants in the struggle to build revolutionary democracy and socialism from the bottom up occupation by occupation and commune by commune.

We have campaign, “Women Can Do It,” that is based on four pillars:

•⁠ ⁠Supporting women in leadership

•⁠ ⁠Building livelihoods for women to enable their wellbeing and autonomy

•⁠ ⁠Taking direct action to ensuring women’s access to land

•⁠ ⁠Organising to end violence against women

These pillars help us build strength, unity, and power from below. They are rooted in Ubuhlalism, our philosophy of dignity, democracy, and community.

As women, we are also building gardens, organising solidarity kitchens, and taking care of one another. As millions go hungry food sovereignty is central to our struggle. As Thomas Sankara said: “He who feeds you, controls you.”

We resist any system – and especially including capitalism and patriarchy – that wants us to be landless, impoverished, dependent, voiceless, or invisible.

As Abahlali baseMjondolo Movement, and as poor people in this country, we continue to face armed evictions, demolitions, and violent attacks. These attacks do not from foreign enemies, but from our own government and from the organised power of the rich.

Right now the KwaDukuza Municipality and Dolphin Coast ratepayers are working together to evict people from communities they have lived in for years. We send a clear message: ⁠

This reminds us of the Group Areas Act under apartheid. We were made poor, and now we are being told that certain places are not for us, even under this so-called New Republic of South Africa. The Freedom Charter declared that “All people shall have the right to live where they choose” and Ballito is our place too!!!

In Durban, the Anti-Land Invasion Unit continue to demolish and burn people’s homes. Families are left homeless. These evictions are illegal and, in law, criminal acts.

If we were truly free, no one would be evicted or have their home destroyed. If we were truly free, no child would sleep outside because their shack was burnt down by the municipality. Freedom only exists on paper. That is why, as Abahlali, we talk about “unfreedom.”

We take this moment to address Operation Dudula, a vicious and criminal fascist organisation whose actions are spreading hate and death. All progressive forces must unite against Operation Dudula and bring and end to their brazen and inhuman actions to stop access to clinics and hospitals and their threats to deny access to schools. It is outrageous that the government, the state and the ruling political parties are allowing

the poor to be are terrorised.

We also express our deep concerned about the attacks on SERI – the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa. SERI has always stood with the poor — in courts, in communities, and in crisis. Our comrades at SERI are movement lawyers and we stand with them. SERI is us. To attack SERI is to attack the people.

We also express our solidarity with and love for all our LGBTI+ comrades, the people of Palestine and the Congo and the people of Angola and Kenya who are being murdered on the streets of Lusaka and Nairobi by the police

We say:

No to xenophobia

No to evictions and demolitions

No to attacks on our homes, our bodies and our dignity

We say:

Yes to women’s power

Yes to land, housing, and food

Yes to solidarity, justice, and ubuhlalism

#Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo

#Women’s resistance and solidarity

As Thomas Sankara said “There is no true social revolution without the liberation of women.”

Contact:



MaBongi Shoba +27 68 171 1698

Zandile Nsibande +27 73 611 8279

Sne Mcanyana +27 73 832 3331

—

Land & Dignity!