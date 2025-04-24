We Denounce Fake Freedom

We have been collectively mourning UnFreedom Day since 2006. This year we will be holding rallies and protests in three provinces to show the world that we are not free and to build the unity and power of the poor in struggle.

We are not free because millions of us remain impoverished, hungry and without work. We are not free because millions of us remain without land, housing, water, electricity. We are not free because public education and health care, which never fully received the people with all the dignity that we deserve, are in decline. We are not free because we live in a very violent society in which the state is a major perpetrator of violence. No serious person can say that South Africa is free after Marikana and Stilfontein. A state that deliberately kills its own people while abandoning millions of others to impoverishment is not an instrument of the people. It is an instrument of oppression.

We cannot be free under capitalism. We cannot be free while the genocide continues in Palestine and the people of the Congo continue to suffer. We cannot be free until racism, sexism, homophobia and xenophobia are defeated. We cannot be free while the government prioritises the interests of elites over the interests of the people. We cannot be free while corrupt politicians continue to steal the public wealth for their own private benefit, wantonly destroying public institutions and infrastructure in the process. No serious person can say that South Africa is free while politically connected people rob public hospitals with impunity. A state that allows this is an instrument of a predatory elite.

It is a shame and a disgrace that in a country that has so much wealth, millions of people do not have access to three meals a day, that millions of children go to sleep every month without food. The only reason why children continue to die of malnutrition and drown in pit toilets at schools is because the poor are not counted as human beings in this country.

The majority of our young people are without work. Depression and anxiety are rife. Some are self-medicating with drugs. What future is there for a country that offers no future to most of its young people, a country that vandalises their hopes?

The poor continue to suffer alone without any services from government. We continue to be washed away by floods and to burn alive in shacks while the politicians use public money, the shared wealth of the people, to enrich themselves and their families at the expense of society.

For the last 31 years the poor have been used as vote banks. We are only important during elections during which we are given lies and food parcels but once a new government is in place we are left to die. This is the painful truth.

There is no political party that stands for the interests of the people. There is no political party that struggles with the people. There is no political party that is an instrument of the people. Many parties are trying to win votes by turning the poor against each other by inciting and exploiting xenophobia and ethnic prejudices. Nobody is poor because their neighbour was born in a different country, comes from a different province or speaks a different language.

The forces of oppression are global and so too are the forces of resistance. We express our solidarity with the people of Palestine, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Swaziland, and all people everywhere who are suffering and resisting oppression.

Every human being must be counted as a human being everywhere. The earth and its riches must be shared everywhere.

We will be free when land, wealth and power are fairly shared, and when democracy is understood as the day-to-day power of the people where we live, work and study.

In KwaZulu-Natal we march from Curries Fountain to the City Hall in Durban on 25 April.

In Gauteng we will hold a rally at the Mountain View Occupation in Braam Fischer Phase 2 in Soweto on 27 April.

In Mpumalanga we will hold a rally at the eNkanini 1 Occupation in Perdekop on 27 April.

The struggle continues.