What Marx Tells Us About Why Gen Z Revolutions Failed

Extreme inequality, precarious labour, corporate power and political alienation have intensified rather than receded in the era of late capitalism.

Karl Marx’s importance lies in his method of analysing society through material relations, class power and exploitation. Late capitalism has not transcended Marx’s critique. It has confirmed many of its central insights.

Marx insisted that history cannot be understood by focusing on ideas alone. Social reality is shaped by economic structures and conflicts between classes. In The Communist Manifesto, he framed this claim with striking clarity when he wrote that “the history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles.” This statement continues to resonate because it shifts attention away from individual leaders and towards the underlying relations of power that persist across political systems.

Labour, Exploitation and Surplus Value

At the heart of Marx’s critique is the exploitation of labour. Capitalism, in his analysis, does not rely primarily on brute force but on a system of exchange that appears fair while producing deep inequality. Workers receive wages, yet the value they create exceeds what they are paid. This surplus is appropriated by those who own the means of production.

In Capital, Marx expressed this relationship memorably, describing capital as “dead labour which, vampire like, lives only by sucking living labour.” The imagery is deliberately unsettling, but it serves to expose a structural reality. Capital does not create value on its own. It accumulates by extracting value from human labour. The passage remains relevant in an era of gig work, platform economies and digital surveillance, where labour is fragmented but exploitation persists.

Marx also emphasised how this process transforms the worker. In the Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts of 1844, he argued that under capitalism the worker becomes increasingly alienated from both their labour and themselves. Although translations vary, the core idea is consistent with his observation that labour under capitalism reduces human activity to a means of survival rather than self realisation. Late capitalism intensifies this alienation by extending commodification into nearly every aspect of life.

Inequality and the Illusion of Legal Equality

One of the defining features of the contemporary world is the growing gap between rich and poor. Formal legal equality exists, yet material inequality deepens. Marx was clear that rights alone cannot overcome economic domination. In Capital, he noted that when competing claims appear equal within the law, “force decides.” His point was not to glorify violence, but to expose the limits of legal frameworks in societies where wealth translates directly into power.

This insight helps explain why charitable interventions and non governmental organisations, while important, cannot resolve systemic injustice. They address symptoms rather than causes. Marx’s critique forces attention back to ownership, control and the distribution of surplus. Without confronting these foundations, inequality reproduces itself regardless of policy reforms.

Youth Revolts and the Persistence of Elites

Across the world, movements driven largely by younger generations have erupted in response to corruption, authoritarianism and economic exclusion. These uprisings express a profound sense of frustration and dispossession. Yet many have resulted in little more than a reshuffling of elites. Political leaders change, but economic structures remain intact.

Marx anticipated this problem. In The Communist Manifesto, he argued that the modern state functions as “a committee for managing the common affairs of the bourgeoisie.” When revolutions focus solely on political leadership without transforming economic power, they risk reproducing the same hierarchies under new faces. This helps explain why so many contemporary revolts fail to deliver the deeper social settlement that young people implicitly seek.

Culture, Conformity and the Frankfurt School

While Marx analysed economic structures, the Frankfurt School examined how culture and ideology stabilise capitalist societies. Writing in the twentieth century, thinkers such as Max Horkheimer and Theodor Adorno sought to understand why advanced capitalist societies produced conformity rather than revolt.

In Dialectic of Enlightenment, they developed the concept of the culture industry, arguing that mass culture pacifies individuals rather than liberating them. As they wrote, “The culture industry perpetually cheats its consumers of what it perpetually promises.” Entertainment offers pleasure, distraction and a sense of individuality, while discouraging critical reflection on social conditions.

This insight is crucial for understanding late capitalism. Anger and dissent are often absorbed into media cycles, online performance and consumer identity. Protest becomes spectacle, easily neutralised by commodification.

Consumption and One Dimensional Society

Herbert Marcuse extended this critique in One Dimensional Man, focusing on how consumer society reshapes consciousness itself. He argued that advanced industrial societies integrate opposition by satisfying needs in ways that reinforce domination. One of his most cited observations captures this dynamic: “The people recognise themselves in their commodities; they find their soul in their automobile, hi fi set, split level home, kitchen equipment.”

Although the examples are dated, the logic remains intact. Identity is increasingly constructed through consumption. Political dissatisfaction is redirected into lifestyle choices, branding and personal expression. This helps explain why structural critique struggles to gain traction even amid widespread discontent.

The Illusion of Freedom

Erich Fromm approached similar questions from a psychological perspective. In Escape from Freedom, he argued that modern individuals often flee from genuine freedom into conformity and submission. As he put it, “Modern man lives under the illusion of independence.” People experience choice, yet their lives are shaped by economic necessity, competition and insecurity.

This illusion plays a crucial role in sustaining late capitalism. Individuals are encouraged to see success and failure as personal achievements or faults, obscuring the structural conditions that shape outcomes. Marx’s critique of ideology and Fromm’s analysis of character structure converge on this point.

Progress, Reason and Hidden Violence

Walter Benjamin offered a powerful critique of linear notions of progress. In his Theses on the Philosophy of History, he warned that “there is no document of civilisation which is not at the same time a document of barbarism.” Economic growth and technological innovation often depend on exploitation and exclusion. Late capitalism exemplifies this contradiction, combining unprecedented wealth with widespread precarity.

Horkheimer reinforced this critique in Eclipse of Reason, arguing that “reason has become an instrument.” Rationality is reduced to calculation and efficiency, serving profit rather than emancipation. This instrumental reason legitimises systems that appear neutral while reproducing domination.

Why Marx Remains Indispensable

Marx remains relevant not because he predicted the future with precision, but because he revealed the underlying dynamics of capitalist society. His analysis explains why inequality persists, why political change often proves superficial and why exploitation adapts rather than disappears.

The Frankfurt School deepens this understanding by showing how culture, psychology and ideology reinforce economic power. Together, they provide a framework for analysing why late capitalism generates both intense dissatisfaction and remarkable stability.

Marx does not offer simple answers or ready made blueprints. What he offers is clarity. As long as exploitation is embedded in economic structures and masked by culture and consumption, his critique will remain essential. Changing faces without transforming foundations will continue to leave the marginalised waiting for a future that never arrives.