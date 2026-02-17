EU Election Observers Visit The Deltagram to Discuss 13th General Election in Bangladesh

Two members of the European Union’s Election Observer Mission visited The Deltagram yesterday to seek the newspaper’s assessment of Bangladesh’s 13th general election. The delegation included Karin Bergquist and Žiga Šubic, long-term election observers with the EU mission. They met Ahmede Hussain, editor of thedeltagram.com, at the publication’s office in Dhaka.

The visit formed part of the mission’s broader consultations with media representatives, civil society figures and other stakeholders following the national poll held on 12 February. The election marked the first widely regarded credible national vote in 17 years, raising expectations both domestically and internationally.

Speaking to the observers, Hussain described the election as broadly free and fair in terms of voting procedures and the conduct of polling. However, he raised concerns about the likely composition of the new parliament, particularly the underrepresentation of women and members of ethnic and religious minority communities.

“The election was free and fair,” Hussain said, “but it is not a fair game.” He argued that entrenched patriarchy and economic concentration continue to limit opportunities for women and non-Muslim citizens to contest elections and secure parliamentary seats. According to him, structural barriers rather than overt electoral malpractice remain the primary obstacle to inclusive representation.

Hussain noted that while the influence of money and muscle appeared limited compared with previous elections, inequalities persisted. He said the broader political culture still discourages many from seeking office. “Entrenched patriarchy and the oligarchy that runs the economy deter women and non-Muslim citizens from dreaming high,” he told the delegation.

The editor also commented on the role of the Election Commission. While acknowledging improvements in some areas, he said the commission had not acted consistently across all constituencies. “In some places the EC has acted in an abrasive manner,” Hussain said. He suggested that uneven enforcement and differing approaches by local officials had created uncertainty in parts of the country.

Bergquist and Šubic observed polling in constituencies across Dhaka as part of their mandate. The EU mission has been monitoring the electoral process, including campaigning, voting, counting and post-election procedures. Such missions typically assess whether elections meet international standards for democratic practice, including transparency, fairness and respect for fundamental rights.

Bangladesh’s 13th general election took place against a backdrop of heightened political expectations. Many citizens view the vote as a turning point following years of contested polls and political tension. Hussain told the observers that public expectations of the newly elected government are high, particularly after the July revolution, when protesters mobilised in pursuit of equality, dignity and social justice and ousted Sheikh Hasina regime in 2024.

According to Hussain, the events of July reshaped public consciousness and intensified demands for accountable governance. “Every move of the government will be closely observed,” he said. He suggested that voters are now more alert to issues of transparency, representation and institutional reform.

The discussion also touched on the broader media environment and the role of independent journalism in a democratic system. Hussain emphasised the importance of safeguarding press freedom and ensuring that media outlets can report without intimidation or political pressure. A vibrant press, he said, is essential for maintaining trust in public institutions and holding power to account.

The EU observers did not issue formal comments during the visit.