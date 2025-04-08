Trump Must Go!

“Millions” and “2.3 million”—these are the numbers I am seeing from national organizers of the historic April 5 Hands Off demonstrations yesterday in 1300 or more localities around the country, with some in other countries. What a stirring, hopeful, powerful day!!!

It’s time to raise our sights. It’s time for an explicit movement calling for Trump to go.

Soon after the November elections I wrote about how difficult the next two years were going to be, with Republican control of the White House, the Senate, the House and the Supreme Court. My vision was that by the time of the off-year Congressional elections Trump his co-conspirators would have exposed themselves as the frauds and liars that they are and they would lose at least the House. But the incredibly historic political uprising that we have seen in our country since January 20th, in just 75 days, HAS TO move us to set our sights higher.

We need a multi-faceted, multi-tactical, pro-democracy movement which leads with a demand that Donald Trump must be removed. He must resign or be impeached, for the third time.

How realistic is this? It’s certainly a long shot that either of those two things will happen, but the odds are a lot better today than two months, or even two weeks, ago.

The last two weeks have been brutal for the Trumpfascists: Signalgate, the double-digit loss in the Wisconsin judges race, the Wall Street and world reaction to Trump’s asinine tariffs-uber-alles actions, and then yesterday. A Reuters/Ipsos poll has his disapproval over approval numbers at 53-43%. Politically, this guy is on the ropes.

So what should come next? What’s the next big thing for this movement?

How about a general strike on May 1st?

All throughout these last 75 days and before there have been calls for and organizing for such a thing. Over 318,000 people have signed up in support of the idea at the website The General Strike.

I don’t believe there has never been an organized, national general strike in the USA. It is not part of our history, as it is for many other countries around the world. That’s a reason why a call for such a thing must be seriously considered by the wide range of organizations making up our massive people’s movement for democracy and by others, particularly labor unions.

On the other hand, given that history, maybe this tactic should be seen differently, as something short of a one day shutdown of most economic life in the USA but with significant, visible participation in many localities, interconnected together. Such an action would be important in and of itself while being a stepping stone, a test run, toward something much bigger a little further along.

Why May 1st?

One reason is that this will be the 100th day of the Trump Presidency. That’s a significant milestone for any President, one that the mass media will increasingly be focused on as the April days go by.

Another is that for millions of US Americans, including immigrants to the US, May 1st is appreciated as a day, historically, when working class people have stood up and taken action for their rights.

And it’s also pretty far away.

In the absence of the democracy mass movement which showed itself yesterday, I would NOT say that 25 days from now is “pretty far away,” but when the political ground is shifting the way that it now is, when the national mass media is amplifying what we do and say because we are newsworthy, we are historic, we are the ones fighting for our democracy and our country—then, things can happen much faster than usual.

History is calling for us to continue to be bold and strong. We are literally fighting not just for our children’s and grandchildren’s future but for our own, and this year. It’s time to keep thinking big and act accordingly.