    21st Century Common Sense, Part 3

    Climate Crisis Threatens Everything
    By Z Article
    Source: Originally published by Z. Feel free to share widely.
    Image by John Englart (Takver), Creative Commons 2.0

    It was the summer of 2003. I was employed at the time as the national coordinator of the Independent Progressive Politics Network, working towards, we hoped, a progressive, broad-based alternative to the Dems and Reps. But something happened that summer in Europe which changed my life, leading me to leave that IPPN job a year and a half later in the hope that I could find paying work focused on the climate crisis. What happened that summer to lead to that personal change?

    Here is how AI Overview reports it:

    “The 2003 European heatwave was an extreme, prolonged, and deadly weather event, with estimated fatalities exceeding 30,000 to 70,000, particularly in France, Italy, and Spain. Lasting from June through mid-August 2003, it featured temperatures 3 to 5°C above average, often exceeding 40°C in Western Europe, causing severe agricultural losses and sparking major wildfires. . .”

    I had known at the time about “global warming,” knew it was one of many important issues. But the research I did that fall, the books I read, convinced me that this crisis was much more serious, more imminent, than I had thought that it was. If tens of thousands of people in economically developed Europe could die from an extreme weather event caused in large part by the heating up of the atmosphere, and with knowledgeable people predicting this was just one example of what humankind worldwide would be facing for years to come, even if we did stop burning oil, coal and gas, the fossil fuels whose ubiquitous use is the primary reason for these events, this was clearly a very real, here-and-now existential threat for all forms of life on all of the earth.

    I remember talking with a good friend at the time who was questioning me about this decision to alter my main focus. I answered that I was doing so primarily because of the seriousness of the crisis but also because I doubted the immediate potential, back then, for a coming together of independent progressives significant enough to have an impact. The conscious Left was weak and divided, not in a position, I felt then, to have much impact nationally for years to come.

    I’ve thought about and studied this question a number of times over the past 23 years. During that time I have taken part, on local, state and national levels, in campaigns and initiatives other than just the climate crisis, but that has continued all that time as my top priority. The biggest example is my throwing myself into the Bernie Sanders Presidential campaign when it happened in 2015 and 2016. The fact that he made the climate crisis one of the main issues he spoke about, one of a number of them, definitely resonated with me.

    Also resonating since then has been the articulation and advancement of the idea of a Green New Deal by AOC and others after that Sanders campaign, an initiative which combines action on the climate crisis/ecological devastation with the kind of systemic, pro-justice, housing/healthcare/childcare/jobs/etc. governmental actions needed on many other pressing issues facing the USA and the world.

    When Trump was elected in 2024, I and groups I’m a leader of consciously took part in anti-fascist actions in support of immigrant rights, against ICE, and for other no-to-fascism efforts like the No Kings demonstrations throughout 2025.

    As 2026 gets underway, with Spring thankfully on the horizon, there are a number of ways that those of us who get it on the seriousness of the climate crisis can take action. One way is to support Democrats and serious progressive Independents running for elected office who speak about this issue while connecting it to others. A second way is raising this issue up at nationally distributed actions on March 28 No Kings, April 22 Earth Day and May 1 Mayday Strong. A third way is strengthening and broadening out the “Make Climate Polluters Pay” movement working in 1/3 or more of the states to pinpoint the fossil fuel industry and get them to pay for the damage they are causing.

    The climate crisis, the worldwide emergency we are in, truly calls out for us in the belly of the beast to keep raising this up, to take on those who don’t give a damn about the ecocide their policies are advancing. This is an issue on the agenda of history and the world right now.

    In this critical election year when the Trumpfascists are deeply unpopular, but wind and solar continue to have the support of three-fourths of the US population, let’s act accordingly as we go about our anti-fascist organizing.

     Ted Glick has been a progressive activist and organizer since 1968. He is the author of two books, Burglar for Peace and 21st Century Revolution, published in 2020 and 2021 and both available at https://pmpress.org . More info can be found at https://tedglick.com.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

