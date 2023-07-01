    Donate Login
    Climate Change US

    The World Takes Action Together on Climate in Mid-September

    avatarBy Z ArticleNo Comments5 Mins Read
    Source: TedGlick.com

    The need for unified mass demonstrations in the streets calling for urgent action on the climate emergency, with a central demand that the race and class issues involved be a top priority, is off-the-charts needed now. Fortunately, a worldwide mobilization doing just this is coming together for actions September 15-17 in New York City and around the world.

    Why those dates? Because on September 20 there will be a “Climate Ambition Summit” at the United Nations convened by the UN’s Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. The purpose of this summit, in his words, is to generate “credible, serious and new climate action and nature-based solutions that will move the needle forward and respond to the urgency of the climate crisis. There will be no room for back-sliders, greenwashers, blame-shifters or repackaging of announcements of previous years.”

    These days of action will begin with youth-organized, Fridays for Future actions internationally. Fridays for Future began in August 2018 after 15-year-old Greta Thunberg and other young activists sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis. Since that time, according to their website, 14 million people in 7,500 cities all over the world have demonstrated at periodic, Friday climate strikes.

    On September 17 in New York City where the Climate Ambition Summit will be happening, there will be a massive March to End Fossil Fuels. As of this writing about 80 organizations have signed on with many more expected. The primary target of that march is the Biden Administration, which has been a very big disappointment to many people when it comes to the issue of “climate ambition.”

    Here is how it is described on the March website:

    “President Biden can take breakthrough steps to end the fossil fuel era and build a just renewable energy future. He has the power to stop approving fossil fuel projects, phase out oil and gas drilling on public lands and waters, and declare a climate emergency to accelerate a just transition to clean energy run by and for the people. But so far, he’s broken his campaign promises to lead us off fossil fuels and champion environmental justice. Instead, he’s expanded fossil fuel drilling and production. Biden’s approvals for new oil and gas projects are disastrous for the planet – and disproportionately harm Black, Indigenous, low-income communities and communities of color.”

    Actions will be happening around the world on September 17. In the words of the website advancing these distributed actions, it is a “Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels: Fast, Fair and Forever.”

    Based on my many years of experience with mass mobilizations on issues and my connections to many of the groups involved, I believe that these days of action in mid-September could be massive and historic. They can be what the USA and the world desperately need in the face of the intransigence of the fossil fuel industry and its continued dominance of governments everywhere, particularly in the USA.

    My expectation is that there will be at least tens of thousands of people at the main NYC demonstration on September 17. There should be more.

    What might hold some people back from attending who get it on the urgency of the climate crisis? Most likely, it’s fear that this action, which targets Biden and his team, will somehow weaken him politically, affect his chances of winning reelection.

    I don’t see it that way, not at all. Indeed, this mobilization could do just the opposite, depending upon the Biden Administration response.

    Climate is a huge political issue. Communities of color, young people and issue-oriented progressives, all of whom care a lot about the climate issue, will be decisive voting blocs come November, 2024. To defeat the MAGA Republicans it’s not enough that Biden do better than the Republican in all those demographics. A big voter turnout is essential.

    Despite the disappointment that many millions of people who voted for Biden feel about his first two and a half years, on climate and other issues, he can change that somewhat if he responds to the Climate Ambition Summit by declaring a climate emergency and then acting accordingly.

    It is a climate emergency!! Predictions are that Canada’s forests are going to be burning throughout the summer. There’s a massive and deadly heat dome right now in south central USA that’s moving east. These and other extreme weather events are only going to get worse. Even the Republicans in Congress are moving to try to forestall Biden declaring an emergency. They obviously see that this is a genuine issue that tens of millions of people are deeply concerned about.

    In the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., “We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”

    Ted Glick has been a progressive activist, organizer and writer since 1968. He is the author of the recently published books, Burglar for Peace and 21st Century Revolution. More info can be found at https://tedglick.com.

    ZNetwork is funded solely through the generosity of its readers.

    Donate

    Related Posts

    Donate
    avatar

    Ted Glick has devoted his life to the progressive social change movement. After a year of student activism as a sophomore at Grinnell College in Iowa, he left college in 1969 to work full time against the Vietnam War. As a Selective Service draft resister, he spent 11 months in prison. In 1973, he co-founded the National Committee to Impeach Nixon and worked as a national coordinator on grassroots street actions around the country, keeping the heat on Nixon until his August 1974 resignation. Since late 2003, Ted has played a national leadership role in the effort to stabilize our climate and for a renewable energy revolution. He was a co-founder in 2004 of the Climate Crisis Coalition and in 2005 coordinated the USA Join the World effort leading up to December actions during the United Nations Climate Change conference in Montreal. In May 2006, he began working with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network and was CCAN National Campaign Coordinator until his retirement in October 2015. He is a co-founder (2014) and one of the leaders of the group Beyond Extreme Energy. He is President of the group 350NJ/Rockland, on the steering committee of the DivestNJ Coalition and on the leadership group of the Climate Reality Check network.

    Leave A Reply

    Topic

    Place

    Type

    About

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Institute for Social and Cultural Communications, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

    Our EIN# is #22-2959506. Your donation is tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law.

    We do not accept funding from advertising or corporate sponsors.  We rely on donors like you to do our work.

    SUPPORT OUR WORK
    ZNetwork: Left News, Analysis, Vision & Strategy

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.

    Subscribe

    All the latest from Z, directly to your inbox.