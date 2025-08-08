The Texas Democratic Walkout Is a Strong Opening Move

Texas Democrats have left the Capitol in an attempt to block a mid-cycle redistricting scheme. For a party that’s been frustratingly content to roll over for MAGA opposition, it’s a welcome and surprisingly spirited act of resistance. Texas Democrats are causing a rupture in order to expose to the public a democratic crisis that would otherwise be buried in procedural obscurity.

Since the special session in the Texas legislature began in late July, the state’s Republicans have moved forward with an aggressive redistricting effort that’s tantamount to a partisan coup. Despite devastating floods having leveled entire Texas communities just weeks earlier, Republicans did not begin the session by prioritizing flooding relief. Instead, without having submitted any maps, they initiated a plan to redraw the state’s political geography in a way that secures Republican power for another decade. The proposed redistricting blatantly targets growing communities of color, undercuts turnout among young voters, goes after influential Texas progressives, and preloads congress with five extra Trump votes.

Republicans’ power grab in Texas is unprecedented in its shamelessness. The party’s leaders are no longer bothering with legalistic cover. The committee chair of the redistricting process, Representative Cody Vasut, openly declared that this process is about securing Republican dominance, not about constitutional concerns, and he flagrantly dismissed criticisms raised by the Department of Justice. The party in charge of one of the most diverse and populous states in the country is writing its own rules in plain sight, and they’re confident that the myth of a dyed-in-the-wool red Texas is enough to convince the public that they have a mandate to do so.

However, while the Democratic walkout is commendable and necessary, it’s not a long-term solution. It interrupts the machinery of antidemocratic rule just long enough to force the rest of us to decide how to act. And grassroots organizers must take advantage of this opening, because the stakes are high. Gerrymandering determines who holds office, which districts get resources, and how responsive a government is to renters, workers, and climate-devastated communities. It alters the political terrain well beyond the electoral sphere and shapes every progressive fight on the ground.

Redistricting is a labor issue, affecting the likelihood of getting a congressperson who walks the picket line or takes donations from the CEO. It is a youth issue, codifying assumptions about the next generation’s political inclinations and diluting the power of their vote. It is a racial justice issue, with GOP mapmakers carving up black, Latino, and Asian communities to shatter their political influence. And it is a class war tactic, as these maps protect landlords, corporations, and developers while sidelining tenants, immigrants, and workers.

Republicans have targeted House Democratic Caucus Chair Gene Wu with racist attacks, including public comments from State Senator Mayes Middleton, who is already maneuvering to become Texas’s attorney general. This is part of a broader pattern. GOP leaders aren’t just breaking up communities of color on paper but sending a clear message about who they think belongs in power and who does not.

The GOP feels emboldened to escalate beyond rhetoric. Republicans are now threatening Democrats who walked out with removal from office, pushing the state supreme court to intervene, and even calling for FBI arrests of those who broke quorum. Governor Greg Abbot has called on Texas law enforcement to “locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans,” effectively criminalizing dissent. They’re sending the message that any official who dares to defy an obvious wrong risks being purged.

Texas Democrats have relocated the fight to Illinois and New York, building a public case that this redistricting crisis isn’t a local quirk but a dawning national crisis. At stake, they’re arguing, is whether the rules can be rewritten state by state to manufacture Republican majorities in Washington. So far, national Democrats are taking the crisis seriously, but it’s unclear how they will respond. Will we descend into a tit-for-tat redistricting war between red states and blue states with high-profile partisans like Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom as their proxies? Or will we move toward a system buttressed by pro-democracy interventions like independent redistricting boards? The outcome depends greatly on how organizations, labor unions, and regular people organize at this moment.

The labor movement seems to recognize both the opportunity and the responsibility inherent in the current crisis. State AFL-CIO bodies from Texas to California to New York released a joint statement calling the Republican coup what it is: a coordinated attempt to disempower working people. Other labor unions have rightly joined in, claiming the redistricting fight as a working-class fight. Grassroots groups, meanwhile, have begun to stage protests outside of the Texas State Capitol in support of the Democratic walkout.

If the quorum break fizzles and becomes memory instead of momentum, Republicans will only be emboldened to escalate their strategy, and our country will race closer to full-on authoritarianism. But if students, workers, tenants, and local organizers join in to name redistricting as their fight too, that will keep the pressure on. Right now, this issue is strictly an electoral standoff. We need to bring it down to the ground level, generalizing the popular understanding that our democratic rights and working-class power are at stake.

The Republican strategy is clear. What’s still undecided is whether the rest of us, including the Left, will meet the occasion. We can’t stop at valorizing Democrats. We need to read the conjuncture accurately and take advantage of the opening.