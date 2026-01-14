The Significance of Last Weekend’s 1200 Local Actions

The new year began on a very foreboding note. First was the Trump regime’s invasion of Venezuela to kidnap its President with the explicit purpose being to get control of its oil. Then, a few days later, came the killing of 37-year-old, mother of three Renee Nicole Good by ICE in Minneapolis, followed by Trump regime lies about it being her fault.

It was hard not to wonder if this year is going to be even worse than last year. But then, three days after Renee Good’s murder, seemingly out of nowhere, came the 1200 or so coordinated “ICE Must Go” actions this weekend in all 50 states with possibly a million or more people taking part.

That is a very big thing.

There were bigger and more extensive actions last year, the biggest being the October 18 No Kings actions participated in by about 7 million people in about 2600 localities. But that one was built over a period of several months. Last weekend’s actions had a lead time of literally three days.

Why is this so important?

Our resistance movement’s successes last year, combined with Trump regime incompetence and transparent connection to the billionaire corporatist class, led to a major decline in Trump’s popularity. A Gallup poll a month or so ago had him underwater politically by a 36% favorable to 60% unfavorable margin. Others didn’t, and don’t, have him doing that badly but all of them have him down by at least 10%. And on the electoral front, in a clear rejection of MAGA Republicanism, the Democrats won big all throughout the country in November 3 state and local elections.

In addition, there are growing cracks in the Republican/MAGA united front. Margaret Taylor Greene’s resignation from Congress and sharp critiques of Trump is one of the most significant, but there are more. 17 House Republicans just voted with Democrats to extend Obamacare subsidies for three years. Five Republican Senators voted with Democrats on the war powers issue. Just about every Republican in Congress voted for a full release of the Epstein files. The Trumpists are definitely in trouble.

But the Venezuela and ICE and other actions over the last two weeks make it clear that a key part of the backwards-looking regime’s plan for this year is to double down, to assert their power even more strongly, if they can. We have to be prepared for much more street action and much more pressure on House and Senate members to be resolute in their resistance as this happens.

That is why the nationwide mobilization and turning out of so many people last weekend, on three days notice, is so important. It shows that we are in “fighting shape,” ready for action as needed. The loosely-connected resistance network of national, state and local groups that developed last year is likely going to have to do the same many more times, and now we know we can do it as necessary.

Think of it: a year from now Trump impeachment proceedings could be underway in the House of Representatives if our resistance movement keeps it up and keeps growing. Let’s make it happen!

Ted Glick has been a progressive activist and organizer since 1968. He is the author of the recently published books, Burglar for Peace and 21st Century Revolution, both available at https://pmpress.org . More info can be found at https://tedglick.com.