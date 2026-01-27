The Runaway Train of State-Sanctioned Murder

So it has come to this: ICE Gestapo agents claim, without a judge’s order, they are permitted to enter houses at their fascist whim. Are they taking lessons from the Israeli Defense Forces now?

Moreover, the present criminal class of MAGA authoritarians are at liberty to transport the officialdom killer out the reach of accountability and prosecution — yet, under the runaway death train of authoritarian rule, lower rung thugs (e.g., ICE brownshirts) will not be safe from their own fascist overlords e.g., the mass execution of Brownshirt rabble by the Third Reich Blackshirt elite in an episode that history records as The Night Of The Long Knives.

Once state-sanctioned murder becomes a viable option for authoritarians, it grows, at an exponential rate, from option to feature. Chances augur, once you don a pair of jackboots, literally or psychologically, you will die in said jackboots.

The collective trajectory of death cults should be obvious. Of course, the personality types drawn to militarized street thuggery are not known for their traits of self-awareness and their powers of foresight.

Donald Trump, utilizing his uncanny, ultra –almost beyond– belief, caucasian-bestow genetics, can spot the “low IQ” yet dangerously cunning usurpers of all things that real Americans hold sacred as one of his multiple, again almost beyond belief superpowers.

As was the case with slave patrols of the Old South and present day ethnic cleanser gangs in the West Bank, ICE home invaders were born to the privilege to kick down the doors of those unworthy by virtue of their overactive melanin levels.

Finally, as the American hero Jonathan Ross expressed in a three shot volley — even fair skinned, blond melanin traitors should be cautioned not to interfere with the just and holy resolve of the men bestowed with the one true God’s chosen epidermal shades.

It is not a secret that a high degree of Donald Trump’s appeal to MAGA mouth-breathers and assorted hate-rancid bigots was and remains the permission he grants in regard to their racist animus.

Trump spewing racist palaver at Davos:

“Somalia — they turned out to be higher IQ than we thought. I always say, ‘These are low IQ people.’ How did they go into Minnesota and steal all that money?”

Simply: Classic KKK-deranged style demagoguery. Withal, racist’s tales of Cadillac driving, gold teeth adorned, Welfare cheats’ shopping carts brimming with sirloin steaks, lobster, and cases of Champale and paying with Food Stamps.

Ronald Reagan dog-whistled White supremacist fables of displaced resentment; Bill Clinton borrowed Reagan’s hate-whistle when he made the campaign promise to, “end welfare as we know it.”

In the wake of 9/11, demagogues shifted to Big Lies retailed in the service of the Islamophobia attendant to the blood-drench canard known as the War On Terror and the trope has remained at ready to be deployed as genocide denial in regard to Gaza.

The era of the MAGA Reich has combined White panic over both the presence of people of color and of people born of the Islamic faith.

Life has lost its meaning for all too many due to the poverty of the heart inflicted by end-stage capitalist modernity. The sense of alienation has become a devouring vortex. There must be some kind of fire that burns within the human spirit – a scintillation of the soul that yearns for beauty. Without the quality life becomes a dismal shuffle or a manic careen towards a psychical abyss.

If your worldview, your religion, your fantasy life, your vocation, your love life does not evoke a sense of total aliveness — what is the sense of going on with the sham?

It is the same with empires: The rage to dominate, to plunder, to control, to revel in empty excess…becomes an exponentially accelerating death-drive.

There will be purges internally and (desperate) imperial overreach abroad. More often than not, a preening, grandiose despotic twit will be at the helm of the foundering empire. He is the emblem of the dismal and derangement of an empire’s end.

He, like a petulant child, covetous of the toys of other children in a sandbox, is prone to fling sand in the faces of his peers and attempt to make off with their belongings, insistent in his mind, the stolen items were his to begin with.

What kind of a “Rules-Based Order” allows for and enables Israel to commit crime after crime against humanity? The RBO aided and abetted the Trump administration’s shakedown criminality in Venezuela; NATO‘s proxy wars; as well as all other scams, grifts, and state sanctioned Murder Inc. But according to EU’s economic oligarchs, Greenland is a grift too far.

Has there been even a whisper of objection from the Rules-Based Keeper’s Of (their self-serving) Order to the Trump/Kushner scheme to transform Gaza into a skyscraper-inflicted Dubai on the Mediterranean?

Of course, Donald Trump is a catastrophe, but he is exactly the created-by-capitalism catastrophe — made manifest in his grandiose yet increasingly steep decline of mind and shambling, bloated carcass — conjured by the zeitgeist to tear down their veneer of respectability.

We are talking about a gallery of mendacious twits who not only permitted Israel to commit genocide but slandered peaceful, student protesters against said genocide as antisemitic terrorists.

Yet we are supposed to evince grief at the coming apart of their world?

Of course it would be a start insofar as setting things right, and please forgive my swoon into wish fulfillment fantasy, for Donald Trump to spend the rest of his days in prison. Any form of order restoring justice stands the sum total of zilch chance of coming to pass as long as the Western leadership class continues to allow genocidal Israel to be accepted as a peer among nations.

It comes down to this: Palestine must be at the heart of things or the Rules-Based Order dies a protracted death of heart failure.

Most Jews detest the billionaire Zionist class who finance the Zionist settler death cultist’s ongoing lebensraum and attendant Joseph Goebbels adjacent, full-spectrum propaganda campaign promulgated in Israel’s behalf.

Ever growing numbers of people, in particular young people, shun Zionism and its attendant hasbara litany of lies. Who wants to be associated with the perpetrators of the worst war criminality in recent memory?

Only those whose souls have rotted away and have been scattered in the death-reeking winds of their casuistry.

Peace will not be possible, from the river to the sea, until we witness the Zionist state filed away in the archives of History. The lie that Israel is “the only democracy in the Middle East” can, at this point, only be rectified by the dismantling of the Jewish ethno-supremacist state. The noxious mythos that Jews such as myself had been, relentlessly, inculcated with at home, at synagogue, at Jewish summer camp and Hebrew school must be allowed to dissipate in the winds of ever-transforming narratives.

The present, noxious fiction being: “The Jewish state must endure for us Jews to remain safe in hostile to Jews, gentile world.” My mother was a child of the Third Reich era Kindertransport. The lingering and pervasive storyline: we Jews must be, at any given moment, prepared to flee to Israel, even to the point of having a travel bag at ever ready.

Yet, in my view, upon visits to Israel, and, after viewing for myself the inherent, ugly realities of the Zionist ethno-supremacist state, I came to apprehend, the looming danger to Jewish people is the conflation of genocidal prone Zionism and the diverse, cultural entity of Judaism.

In closing, a word from our Emperor Of All That Draws The Attention Of His Infant Eye.

Thus spake Donald Trump, I have not only stopped eight wars, but my special, magical hair weave gives me the ability to travel through time where I have stopped numerous nuclear apocalypses from happening a dozen times over, even since my childhood days.

Also, you should know although I’m too humble to talk about the numerous times that I have altered the Time-Space continuum to stop in their tracks the plots of gas-guzzling, muscle car-driving, inter-dimensional reptilian aliens planned invasions of our oil-rich earth.

At the very least, I’m deserving of every Nobel Prize awarded from this day forward into all eternity. Today, I only demand pathetic Greenland when I deserve the moon and the stars.

Thank you for your undivided attention to this supremely important matter — the biggest in all human history — if not the cosmic order itself.

Humbly yours, your selfless servant, the Divinely appointed and infallible,

Donald J. Trump