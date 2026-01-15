When Authoritarians Play Victim (From Minnesota to Tel Aviv) It Is An Admission Of Violent Intent:

Fascists and various authoritarian personality types have a proclivity for playing the victim. Anyone who calls into question their brutal tactics is a terrorist/terrorist supporter who not only places them in mortal danger (i.e., As a rule, clad in body armor, heavily armed, and traveling in a belligerent pack) but the security and welfare of the state itself.

Yet how many ICE thugs have fallen to violent acts? The honest answer: Not one. Zero. Nada. Zilch. Zippity doo dah. Bupkis. A yawning void. A great big goose egg. The whisper of oblivion.

The Nazis lied, “Hitler is growing weary of Poland’s aggression.”

Translation: Third Reich aggression is forthcoming against Poland.

By claiming victimization, ICE (and the genocidally prone Israeli Defense Forces) will continue to assault and kill innocent people sans accountability.

When authoritarians play victim — it is an admission of violent intent. For example, every post of mine on my Substack and social media platforms on the subject of Gaza’s children being starved and slaughtered outright, by genocidal intent by the IDF, has evoked laugh emoticons (and a raging shit-tsunami of ad hominem belligerence) inflicted by soul-deprived, jackboots-for-brains trolls, yet, as a rule, interspersed with declaration’s of Israel’s inherent virtue threatened by looming, ever-present malevolent forces.

Then came the same dismal and deranged reaction regarding my posts on the subject of the state sanctioned murder of Renee Nicole Good.

Jonathan Ross and Renee Good: For those whose sense of humanity remains intact it is not difficult to discern perp from victim.

It is a given, a third of the US citizenry, both overly and covertly, are fascists. Another third’s worldview, if they possess one at all, shifts with the winds and can be blown in a hyper-authoritarian direction given prevailing trends.

A tin badge should not be a shield of immunity

To wit, anyone defending the coldblooded murder of Renee Nicole Good, or, in general, the hyper-authoritarian activity of ICE bully boys has, in essence, wrapped themselves in the blood-drenched mantle of fascism. Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, was murdered in your name. You signed her death warrant (and numerous others ICE has deported to foreign death camps) by supporting the Trump Reich.

History reveals, a genocidal prone citizenry, the rise and reign of Black and Brownshirt authoritarian personality types, and the bamboozled masses who fall in line with authoritarian regimes have lapsed into an episode of societal, mass psychosis.

An inevitable trajectory is in play, fascism is imperialism inflicted homeward.

The New York Times and legacy media organizations, in stenographic fashion, published Zionist hasbara fictions regarding babies in incinerators and rapes committed on the Oct 7 Hama-staged open air concentration camp breakout. The stories, though debunked, have never been retracted, and are parroted ad nauseam by Zionist apologists.

In stark and telling contrast, scant coverage and commitment to print has been extended to the wholesale slaughter and starvation of Gaza’s infants, toddlers, and children; to the verified rapes perpetrated by IDF thugs in Israeli torture prisons; and to Israel’s continual genocidal rampage in its incessant violation of the Gaza ceasefire.

The same lies of omission are in play in regard to fictitious storylines involving Venezuela e.g., the Big Lie used to justify the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife i.e., that Venezuela was a hub of narco-trafficking, headed by Maduro, when the easily verifiable fact is — that could be revealed by actual journalism — after Venezuela’s Bolivian Revolution — the Hugo Chavez government booted from the country the CIA run narco-trafficking ring.

More lies of omission: 1)The perpetual war crimes committed by the IDF upon the people of Gaza before the events of October 7, 2023; 2)Venezuela’s economic woes were caused by the inherent failure of socialism and were not engendered by US/Western imperialist sanctions. 3)The history of the Mullahs’ rise to power in Iran and how the defining factors for their rise and reign had been engendered by US/Western imperialist machinations.

It comes down to this: If you insist on reading the New York Times et. al., only do so to discern the direction of the self-serving lies being promulgated by the ruling corporate elite and US government operatives in regard to the agendas of official power. The lies are an augury of coming crimes-to-be perpetrated by the criminal class known as official power.

Shackles of oppression:

I support, as do I suspect the vast majority of my friends and followers, the liberation of human beings from any and all shackles of oppression. The Iranian people (as is the case with the citizenry of Venezuela) should be supported insofar as determining the destiny of their nation — and not the US State Department/Trump administration nor the government of Israel.

How many Iranian dissidents taking part in anti-government demonstrations would describe themselves as Zionists?

The citizenry of nations should be within their rights to take to the streets to demand an end to government inflicted tyranny. For example, an individual should not be shot in the face — then have government official slander the person as a terrorists, and uniformed fascist shit-heels should never be shielded from the consequences of their crimes.

The MAGA government has labelled Antifa and various pro-environmental groups as terrorist organizations; Israeli Defense Forces’ snipers shot down unarmed Palestinian protesters (including children) during The Great March Of Return (pictured below) and slaughtered outright in Gaza a greater number of journalists and other non-combatant observers and aid workers than in any war in history.

Yet the above anti-democratic officials are the first to proffer support for Iranian dissidents. As noted above, how many of the protesters on the streets of Iran, would identify themselves as Zionist supporters or advocates of US government policy towards Iran?

I suspect, scant few to entirely nonexistent.

As is the case with the willfully ignorant and belligerently obtuse who insist that the history of Israel/Palestine began on Oct 7, 2023, the protests in Iran have arrived, sans history, sans context, out of the broad, desert, Persian sky.

The CIA, in 1953, staged a coup d’etat that forced from office the democratically elected president, Mohammad Mosaddegh, of Iran — formerly known as Persia, a nation state — that national borders were drawn by British and French imperialists — who also created the map of the region they termed the Middle East including the creation, by imperialist design, of the oil rich nation states of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Imperialist drawn map of the region

The Western powers installed a quisling government under the iron boot authority of the royalist regime of the Shah, i.e., the Pahlavi dynasty (1925-1979) in Iran, led by Reza Shah Pahlavi and his son Mohammad Reza Shah.

President Mosaddegh’s crime against the West and the reason for the coup: Mosaddegh was sharing the nation’s oil wealth with the Iranian people.

After decades of the Shah’s (US backed) dictatorial rule, in 1978/79, a popular uprising came to pass in which leftist reformists lost in the end to the current theocratic rule of the Mullahs.

The Mullahs are widely disliked but Western interference in Iran is disliked to an equal proportion. As is the case with Venezuela, Western imposed sanctions have crippled the economy and have engendered popular discontent.

How have Zionist/US bombing campaigns, in any manner, served anyone but the current government — when all popular dissent can be blamed on Western imperialist machinations?

It is revealing in regard to those who perpetrated, supported, and/or deny the Gaza genocide and Zionist ethnic cleansing operations are suddenly hoisting high the banner of Iranian self-determination and human liberation.

It comes down to this: Only an embrace of the basic tenets of universal human rights and adherence to international law will serve as remedy for the oppressed people of the earth, from Tehran to Gaza to Caracas to ICE-infested Minnesota — to wit, a value system belligerently rejected by the Trump administration and the Zionist regime.

Third of May, 1808, Francisco Goya (detail)