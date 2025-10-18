Stephen Miller and the Making of the Fascist Subject

Stephen Miller, Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff, is a well-documented white nationalist and one of the most influential architects behind Trump’s racist policies. Miller has long aligned himself with far-right media and extremist figures. His outspoken opposition to DACA and his calls to end Temporary Protected Status for predominantly nonwhite populations further expose his deeply entrenched racism. His attacks on international students, higher education, immigrants, and anyone who refuses to conform to his notion of white nationalism and racialized citizenship reveal a politics of vengeance, in which the full force of the federal government is weaponized against difference. His bigotry is so notorious that even his own family members have publicly denounced him.

A central player in this regime of state terrorism, systemic racism, mass arrests, deportations, and the criminalization of dissent, Miller has been the driving force behind Trump’s most repressive policies. During Trump’s first term, he authored the Muslim ban, the family separation policy, and assaults on birthright citizenship, all rooted in an unapologetic white supremacist and eugenicist worldview.In Trump’s second term, he has emerged as the architect of even more draconian measures, pushing for mass deportations, the abolition of birthright citizenship, and the revocation of naturalized citizenship for those who fall outside his white Christian vision of who deserves to be called American.

Jonathan Blitzer, writing in The New Yorker, understates the depth of Miller’s white supremacist ideology and his virulent hatred of immigrants when he observes that “Miller’s obsession with restricting immigration and punishing immigrants has become the defining characteristic of the Trump White House.” While Blitzer’s comment was made during Trump’s first presidency, it is now clear that Miller was already the chief architect of an emerging police state, a project that has since come fully into view.

Under his influence, the machinery of ICE became an instrument of fear and racial terror. Immigration agents, emboldened by his rhetoric, harassed, detained, and abducted immigrants, those marked by Black and Brown bodies, whose very presence were treated as crimes in themselves. Policy mutated into performance, and speech was weaponized into ritual. ICE’s so-called “enforcement operations” escalated with chilling precision, raiding restaurants, farms, and workplaces across the country, with arrests at times exceeding two thousand a day. What began as administrative enforcement metastasized into a politics of intimidation and spectacle, a calculated display of power designed to criminalize vulnerability and render compassion suspect.

Such orchestrated brutality reflected not only Miller’s ideology but also his personality. Even his former colleagues described him as insufferable, “rude, arrogant, and consumed by a sense of his own superiority,” as Yahoo News reported. On Capitol Hill, he was widely despised, his every interaction marked by condescension and spite. The disdain he showed toward others in conversation mirrored the disdain he codified into law. Miller’s character became policy: arrogance translated into authoritarianism, contempt into cruelty, and his appetite for domination into the scaffolding of a police state.

Miller’s very being evokes the cold mechanization of a machine, a body turned against itself, moving without rhythm, empathy, or grace. His presence feels engineered: cold, scarred, and hollowed out, the body made into an instrument of command. It is as if a war within himself has long since been lost, a war against vulnerability, imagination, and the capacity to feel, and what remains is a man armored against life itself. The renown psychologist Wilhelm Reich would have recognized in Miller the classic symptoms of what he called “character armour,” that psychic carapace formed by repression, manifesting in the body as stiffness, tension, and the death of spontaneity. His movements are tight, his speech metallic, his demeanor drained of warmth or rhythm. These are not mere mannerisms; they are the visible scars of a consciousness sealed off from empathy and petrified by ideology.

Miller’s authoritarianism is not only intellectual or political, it is somatic, etched into his very posture, a body that has become its own prison, the outer form of an inner desolation. For Reich, the source of this problem “did not lie primarily with individuals but was a manufactured condition inflicted on people through the institutions of capitalism.” What Reich saw as the social manufacture of repression becomes, in Miller, a performance of it. His rigidity is no longer hidden, it’s displayed, dramatized, and weaponized. This fusion of character and power reveals the theatrical core of Miller’s politics, an authoritarian temperament that thrives on performance, on turning brutality into spectacle and governance into a stage for domination.

This politics of performance was not abstract, it was pedagogical, teaching the nation to equate cruelty with strength through the spectacle of raids and expulsions. Yet these raids were more than bureaucratic exercises in control, they were choreographies of terror and domination, staged to instruct the public in the pedagogy of cruelty. Each act of state violence became a form of political theater, designed to transform fear into consent and suffering into proof of power. Miller’s perverse insight lies in recognizing that fascism does not merely enforce obedience; it stages it.

Having perfected the theater of state violence, Miller soon extended his reach into another arena, the realm of language itself. Policy became performance, and speech became a weapon. Through lies, dehumanizing metaphors, and apocalyptic rhetoric, he turned the public sphere into a stage for revenge politics, a spectacle of linguistic violence that normalizes hate, nurtures white supremacy, and renders cruelty not merely permissible but celebrated.

Miller is also a fanatical anti-communist, wielding the word ‘communist’ as a slur against almost any critic, politician, or institution that challenges Trump’s authoritarian policies. This was on full display during a rant at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station on August 20, 2025. Stopping at a Shake Shack with Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while visiting National Guard troops, Miller lashed out at protesters confronting the trio, declaring:

They’re the ones who have been advocating for the one percent. They’re criminals, killers, rapists, and drug dealers. And I’m glad they’re here today because me, Pete, and the vice president [are] going to leave here and inspired by them, we’re going to add thousands more resources to this city to get the criminals and the gang members out. We’re going to disable those networks, and we’re going to prove that the city can serve law-abiding citizens. We are not going to let the Communists destroy a great American city, let alone the nation’s capital… So we’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies, who all need to go home and take a nap because they’re all over 90 years old, and get back to protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington, D.C.

Here the slur “Communists” does not name an ideology, it operates as an epithet, a scarlet letter of treason designed to criminalize protest and erase dissent itself. Miller’s resurrection of McCarthyite rhetoric also permeates a great deal of Trump’s attack on his alleged “enemies from within.” Such diatribes illuminate how Miller’s rhetoric merges moral panic with political strategy, turning propaganda into the public face of repression.

Infamous for his rabid attacks on immigrants and more recently, trans people, Miller has long been the ideological architect of Trump’s fascism. Not only is he an anti-immigration extremist, he is also a white nationalist. Not surprisingly, he strongly supports Trump’s dictatorial power grab and has publicly stated “that only one party should be allowed to exercise power in the US.” He adds: “The Democrat party is not a political party; it is a domestic extremist organization.”

Miller has also institutionalized his reactionary vision through the founding of America First Legal, a right-wing organization he created to weaponize the courts against progressive policies. Through a barrage of lawsuits, it has sought to dismantle civil rights protections, attack diversity and inclusion programs, and roll back hard-won gains for women, LGBTQ+ communities, and people of color. In this way, during the Biden presidency, Miller extended his authoritarianism beyond rhetoric and policy, he gave it legal muscle, transforming bigotry into lawfare and embedding white nationalist ideology within the machinery of the state itself.

Miller’s racism and nativism animate three interlocking pillars of this project. First, he insists that all immigrants are criminals, fit only to be expelled or incarcerated. Second, he casts the assault on immigration as the foundation for erecting a police state, one that erodes justice, truth, morality, and freedom itself. Third, he has become a leading force in the war on public and higher education, branding them “cancerous, communist, woke culture” that is “destroying the country.” Such language, echoing Trump’s lexicon, is code for dismantling the critical, inclusive, and democratic possibilities of education: the chance for diverse students to learn, to question, and to act as informed agents of a democratic society.

This same logic of purification extended beyond borders and language; it invaded classrooms curricula, and admission boards. For Miller, schools must not cultivate critical consciousness but instead drill children in patriotism, uncritical reverence for America, and hostility toward “communist ideology.” The details of this pedagogical assault are chillingly familiar: banning books, whitewashing history into a racist mythology, abolishing critical pedagogy, and hollowing out the capacity for informed and ethical thinking. What emerges is a pedagogy of repression rooted in cruelty, one that seeks to erase historical memory, extinguish democratic values, and turn education into a factory of indoctrination.

Miller’s ranting speech on “Children will be taught to love America” could have been lifted whole from the fascist culture of the 1930s. It seethes with ideological fanaticism, dehumanizing rage, ecstatic ignorance, and paranoic rigidity, laced together by a torrent of lies. The feverish spirit of hate, myth, and moral corruption it embodies is not merely reminiscent of fascism, it is its reincarnation. What we are witnessing is not political rhetoric but the language of purification, abduction, disappearance, and contempt that once paved the road to the Nazi state.

What makes Miller’s tirade so terrifying is not only its celebration of political purity on steroids, but its virulent hatred of education itself, of thought, reflection, and moral agency. He despises any institution or idea capable of producing critical consciousness, civic courage, or empathy grounded in responsibility for others. His words reek of fear: fear of knowledge, fear of imagination, fear of justice, fear of democracy. He embodies an unholy fusion of George Wallace’s racial fury and Joseph Goebbels’s propaganda zeal, a figure in whom fanaticism and hatred converge, resurrecting the ghost of white supremacy in its purest, most vindictive form.

This is barbarism made flesh, a grotesque performance of cruelty dressed up as conviction, ignorance weaponized into ideology. And what should alarm us most is how such fascist rhetoric, once unthinkable, now circulates openly, validated, amplified, and echoed at the highest levels of power. In this poisoned atmosphere, silence is no longer neutral; it becomes complicity. The corrosion of democratic culture advances not with the spectacle of coups or decrees, but through something slower and more insidious, the steady normalization of cruelty, the hollowing out of truth, and the death of conscience disguised as patriotism. The terror Miller embodies is not confined to one man or one ideology. It has become the grammar of a political movement, the shared language of authoritarianism in its new American form.

The implications of Miller’s rhetoric go far beyond his own cruelty; they reveal the cultural machinery that allows such barbarism to appear ordinary. It is crucial to understand that Stephen Miller’s reactionary language and politics cannot be dismissed as a matter of personal pathology or temperament. While his fanaticism, racism, and white nationalism are unmistakable, what demands attention are the historical and political conditions that allowed such a figure to gain power, that gave his vitriol mass appeal, and that normalized his presence, not simply as a political operative, but as a symptom and a symbol of the deeper malaise afflicting the American body politic. Miller is not merely an individual zealot; he is a mirror held up to a nation that has long cultivated the soil in which authoritarianism takes root.

To focus on Miller, then, is to examine one story that reveals a much larger narrative, the slow death of the idea, if not the practice, of American democracy. He is more than a solitary agent in the current counter-revolution; he is more than another extremist trafficking in what might be called apocalyptic delusion. Miller represents the 21st-century incarnation of the fascist subject that has haunted American history from its inception, a figure born of fear, resentment, and the weaponization of ignorance.

He is not simply one MAGA fanatic ushering in Trump’s fantasy of a “unified Reich”; he is the embodiment of what the nation risks becoming. Miller stands as both symptom and signpost, revealing the moral and political decay at the heart of contemporary American life. He is a reminder that fascism does not descend upon a fully formed society, it grows in the shadows of its forgotten histories, its unacknowledged cruelties, its silence in the face of injustice.

Miller’s presence and voice thus reveal more than the death of conscience; they expose the swindle of a future already in motion, a future that must be named, understood, and resisted before it becomes our collective fate. Miller’s America is not destiny; it is a warning. Whether that warning becomes prophecy fulfilled or memory resisted depends on whether conscience can still find its voice and a mass movement of resistance can restore the power of civic courage in a nation that has forgotten both.