    Neocolonialism/Imperialism Politics/Gov Repression US

    San Diego Gladio

    1 Comment1 Min Read
    Source: Extrajudicial Podcast

    Professor Peter Bohmer joins the podcast to discuss undercover operations targetting leftists. It is deals with major repression in San Diego including attempted assassination, It also provides some lessons for the present. 

    Peter Bohmer has been an activist in movements for radical social change since 1967, which have included anti-racist organizing and solidarity movements with the people of Vietnam, Southern Africa, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Palestine and Central America. For his activism and teaching, he was targeted by the FBI. He was a member of the faculty at the Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA from 1987 to 2021 where he taught political economy. He believes alternatives to capitalism are desirable and possible. Peter is the proud parent of a daughter and three sons.

    1. Bruce Berckman on

      It might behoove some anti-establishment person out there to know that another way that undercover murders are accomplished is for an agent to drive his/her car up alongside yours in the lane just to the left of you and yank his/her steering wheel towards you as you’re going down the center or right-hand lane of a three-lane freeway. Your peripheral vision picks up the move and your reflexes automatically make you yank your steering wheel to the right real hard to avoid collision. All at once you’re going at about a 45-degree angle towards the right guardrail. Over- or under-correct, and you’re dead!

