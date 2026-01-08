San Diego Gladio

Professor Peter Bohmer joins the podcast to discuss undercover operations targetting leftists. It is deals with major repression in San Diego including attempted assassination, It also provides some lessons for the present.
It might behoove some anti-establishment person out there to know that another way that undercover murders are accomplished is for an agent to drive his/her car up alongside yours in the lane just to the left of you and yank his/her steering wheel towards you as you’re going down the center or right-hand lane of a three-lane freeway. Your peripheral vision picks up the move and your reflexes automatically make you yank your steering wheel to the right real hard to avoid collision. All at once you’re going at about a 45-degree angle towards the right guardrail. Over- or under-correct, and you’re dead!