Nixon and Watergate, Trump and the Epstein Crisis

On November 6 last year, the day after the big election, I wrote about the “so-serious situation we are now faced with in not just the USA but the world because of the MAGA victory. I remember a very similar feeling after the November, 1972 runaway Presidential victory of Trump-similar Richard Nixon over George McGovern. But 21 months later Nixon was gone from DC, resigning in disgrace before he was impeached.

“What was Nixon’s vote total compared to Trump’s?

“Nixon had a 23% margin of victory in the popular vote and won every state except Massachusetts and DC. As far as Trump, when all the votes are counted It looks like he’ll either be ahead by a couple percent or pretty much tied. And Harris will have won a lot more states than Massachusetts and DC.

“History sometimes develops in unexpected ways. Who would ever have thought after Nixon’s overwhelming landslide victory in 1972 that he would be disgraced and gone from the White House 21 months later?”

Nixon’s fall from power was completely a result of what became known as the “Watergate crisis,” the revelation of a secret plan to illegally disrupt the 1972 Presidential election. It began when four pro-Nixon burglars were arrested late at night inside the Democratic National Committee headquarters housed in the Watergate building in DC.

There are a lot of similarities, as well as differences, between this early 70s Republican Party crisis and the one they are dealing with today because of the all-of-a-sudden exploding into public view of Trump’s long-term friendship with corrupt child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The fact that it was MAGA people who brought the grassroots pressure leading to this state of affairs for Trump is definitely something different compared to what Nixon went through in 1973 and 1974.

Another difference is that the Epstein crisis is about much more than an illegal effort to steal an election, as big as that is. This one is about criminal depravity, the apparent years-long sexual abuse of teenage girls by Trump and other rich and powerful white men to satisfy their twisted sexual desires. It’s sick, sick, sick at the most fundamental human level.

Also of significance is the allegiance so far to Trump of the vast majority of Republican Senators and House members, as well as MAGA-related, conservative religious leaders, despite how clearly despicable Trump’s conduct was over the many years he and Epstein were close buddies in sexual criminality.

Finally, there is the important difference that in 1973-1974 the House and the Senate were controlled by Democrats. This meant that as the extensiveness of Nixon Administration efforts to illegally seize political power were revealed, public Congressional hearings educated the US population about them in a way which dramatically affected Nixon’s political support. Just before impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives were about to begin, and just before he resigned, Nixon’s approval ratings were at about 25%.

This has some similarities to what Newsweek reported just two days ago:

“According to the latest Wall Street Journal/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll, 76 percent of voters believe the Justice Department is hiding important information about its Epstein investigation, with nearly half saying they have ‘no confidence’ in the department’s handling of the case. Another 21 percent say they have little confidence, while fewer than one in four expressed any real trust in the probe.”

What does all of this mean for the independent progressive movement in the US which has been publicly demonstrating in every state in the country since early February, the millions of us who are “taking it to the streets,” as well as the many more US Americans who support us?

We should clearly be supportive of the efforts to get out the truth about Epstein’s connections to Trump and other political and corporate rich white men and which of them, because of those connections, engaged in personally corrupt and criminally abusive, illegal conduct toward teenage women.

We should also be more knowledgeable and active than many of us are, myself included, on the issue of child sex abuse. Two weeks ago I was astounded to read a story in The Guardian which reported that “Florida records more than 700,000 people as victims of human trafficking in 2024–Report from University of South Florida says total includes 100,000 children targeted for sex trafficking in state.”

This political crisis for Trump is bringing into the open a dirty, despicable underside of US society that is rarely visible to those not experiencing it. While keeping up the pressure on him and those who continue to support him, while demanding that Trump Must Go, we can never forget that, as big a victory as that would be, our problems in the US are profoundly systemic and will only be solved by a massive movement of tens of millions of us rising up in a sustained and organized way.