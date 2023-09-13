    Donate Login
    Kevin McCarthy Announces Congressional Impeachment Inquiry Against Biden

    Source: Truthout
    President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on the House floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

    Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (R-California) announced on Tuesday that he has directed three committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

    The inquiry will seek bank records and other personal documents belonging to the president, focusing on the possibility that he engaged in fraudulent or otherwise corrupt actions related to the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

    The announcement appears to be an inquiry in search of a reason to impeach, as no concrete evidence has emerged so far to suggest a connection between the president and his son’s business practices. In past congressional hearings on the matter, key witnesses — who Republican lawmakers promised would provide such evidence — have stated that Joe Biden had no involvement in the actions of his son.

